Tom Oates: Grading Green Bay Packers' performance in 23-20 win over Detroit Lions

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Tom Oates grades the Green Bay Packers' performance in their 23-20 win over the Detroit Lions in their regular-season finale Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit.

Offense: C-minus

The game plan called for deep passes and Aaron Rodgers threw deep passes. He was not sharp, though, and most of them were overthrown. This was one of those dynamic games Aaron Jones throws in every once in a while: 100 yards rushing, 43 receiving and a game-winning play on a screen pass. Once again, too many drops.

Defense: C-plus

Blake Martinez had the only sack and a game-changing interception. Not a bad day's work for an inside linebacker. The Lions rushed for 171 yards and 6.8 yards per carry. The surprise was they didn't run it more. The defense cranked it up in the second half, limiting Detroit to 54 total yards and zero net yards passing.

Special teams: B-plus