Tom Oates: Grading Green Bay Packers' performance in 23-20 win over Detroit Lions

The game plan called for deep passes and Aaron Rodgers threw deep passes. He was not sharp, though, and most of them were overthrown. This was one of those dynamic games Aaron Jones throws in every once in a while: 100 yards rushing, 43 receiving and a game-winning play on a screen pass. Once again, too many drops.
Defense: C-plus
Blake Martinez had the only sack and a game-changing interception. Not a bad day's work for an inside linebacker. The Lions rushed for 171 yards and 6.8 yards per carry. The surprise was they didn't run it more. The defense cranked it up in the second half, limiting Detroit to 54 total yards and zero net yards passing.
Special teams: B-plus
The last time Mason Crosby was at Ford Field, he missed five kicks. His redemption came Sunday when he went 3-for-4 on field goals, including the 33-yard game-winner as time expired. Tyler Ervin answered Detroit's first touchdown with a 33-yard kickoff return and had a 16-yard punt return late in the game. What a find.
The Packers clearly weren't ready to play, even with so much on the line, and that's on Matt LaFleur. After killing Minnesota with short passes, LaFleur's game plan was to attack the Lions deep and it didn't work. When he adjusted and started calling short passes in the third quarter, the Packers got back into the game.
Overall: C
Winning ugly causes considerable consternation among the fans, but the Packers finished with a 13-3 record and a first-round playoff bye because they keep winning close games. Still, they were so inept in the first half that they would have lost had they been playing a better opponent than the banged-up, three-win Lions.
Tom Oates has been a staff member of the Wisconsin State Journal sports department for 30 years and its editorial voice for more than 15, traversing the state and country to bring readers a Madison perspective on the biggest sports stories of the day — from UW athletics to the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Bucks, as well as local teams such as the Mallards and Mustangs.
Green Bay running back Aaron Jones breaks away from Detroit free safety Tracy Walker in the second half of the Packers' 23-20 win over the Lions on Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit. Jones finished with 143 total yards as Green Bay clinched a bye in the first round of the playoffs.