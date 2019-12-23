Tom Oates: Grading Green Bay Packers' performance in 23-10 win over Minnesota Vikings

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Tom Oates grades the Green Bay Packers' performance in their 23-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Offense: C

The Packers' three big-time playmakers — Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones and Davante Adams — all had turnovers in the first half. Sure, the excellent Vikings defense and made good plays, but being that loose with the ball can't happen in a game of this magnitude. Jones and Jamaal Williams combined for 187 yards on the ground.

Defense: A

The Packers' adversity defense was stellar in the first half, allowing 10 points despite Minnesota getting the ball on the 10, 26 and 48 after turnovers. Za'Darius Smith was outstanding stuffing the run and rushing the passer. He had three sacks. Kevin King's interception and 39-yard return gave Green Bay needed field position.

Special teams: B

