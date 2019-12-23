Tom Oates: Grading Green Bay Packers' performance in 23-10 win over Minnesota Vikings

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Tom Oates grades the Green Bay Packers' performance in their 23-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Offense: C
The Packers' three big-time playmakers — Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones and Davante Adams — all had turnovers in the first half. Sure, the excellent Vikings defense and made good plays, but being that loose with the ball can't happen in a game of this magnitude. Jones and Jamaal Williams combined for 187 yards on the ground.
Defense: A
The Packers' adversity defense was stellar in the first half, allowing 10 points despite Minnesota getting the ball on the 10, 26 and 48 after turnovers. Za'Darius Smith was outstanding stuffing the run and rushing the passer. He had three sacks. Kevin King's interception and 39-yard return gave Green Bay needed field position.
Special teams: B
JK Scott did his job in the first half, pinning the Vikings at the 9 and the 10 on his two punts. Another game, another double-digit punt return from Tyler Ervin. Where was he the first three-quarters of the season? Mason Crosby didn't have a long field-goal try, but going 3-for-3 is critical, especially in a close game.
Coaching: A
Matt LaFleur stayed committed to the run and made extensive use of the short-passing game, frustrating the Vikings pass-rushers and attacking Minnesota's weakest link, its cornerbacks. Mike Pettine got consistent pressure on Kirk Cousins without resorting to blitzing, in part because he moved the Smiths all over the front.
Overall: A-minus
The Packers were 0-3 at U.S. Bank Stadium and facing a team that was playing as well as any in the NFL, then they committed three turnovers in the first half. On most days, that would spell defeat for a team. However, the Packers defense was superb and the offense did just enough, leading to the best win in LaFleur's tenure.
Photos: Green Bay Packers take down Minnesota Vikings in battle for NFC North supremacy
Contact Tom Oates at toates@madison.com.