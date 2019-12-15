Tom Oates: Grading Green Bay Packers' performance in 21-13 win over Chicago Bears

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Tom Oates grades the Green Bay Packers' performance in their 21-13 win over the Chicago Bears in an NFC North showdown on Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Offense: D-plus
Aaron Jones rushed 13 times for 51 yards but curiously wasn't targeted in the passing game. Aaron Rodgers' intentional-grounding penalty after his arm was hit likely cost the Packers three points. Marquez Valdes-Scantling short-armed a potential 70-yard touchdown catch on the first play. Khalil Mack? Never heard of him.
Defense: B
The Packers limited Bears running backs to 67 yards on 22 carries. They let Mitch Trubisky get in a rhythm late in the third quarter, however, and started hemorrhaging yards. Dean Lowry showed some athleticism on his interception; too bad the Packers couldn't capitalize. Nose tackle Kenny Clark had two of the three sacks.
Tyler Ervin's 45-yard kickoff return was the Packers' longest of the season. Ervin also had 12 yards on his only punt return. The best thing he does is run north and south. JK Scott punted directionally to help his coverage players pin dangerous Tarik Cohen on the sideline, but he was too cautious and had mixed results.
Coaching: D
Matt LaFleur started out aggressively, going for it on fourth-and-medium from the 29 and the 36 in the first half. The first pass went for a touchdown, the second fell incomplete. LaFleur didn't keep it up, though. The Packers went conservative after taking a 21-3 lead, playing both prevent defense and prevent offense.
Overall: C-plus
The Packers and Bears played a close, low-scoring game for the second time this season. The difference this time was the Packers had the Bears put away and couldn't slam the door, leading to a closer-than-it-had-to-be win. Still, the Packers clinched a playoff spot and eliminated the Bears, which is a good afternoon's work.
Photos: Green Bay Packers take down Chicago Bears at Lambeau to sweep season series
Tom Oates has been a staff member of the Wisconsin State Journal sports department for 30 years and its editorial voice for more than 15, traversing the state and country to bring readers a Madison perspective on the biggest sports stories of the day — from UW athletics to the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Bucks, as well as local teams such as the Mallards and Mustangs.
Tom Oates has been part of the Wisconsin State Journal sports department since 1980 and became its editorial voice in 1996, traversing the state and country to bring readers a Madison perspective on the biggest sports stories of the day.
State Journal columnist Tom Oates grades the Green Bay Packers' performance in their 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins on Sunday at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay running back Aaron Jones breaks tackles on his way to a 21-yard touchdown run in the third quarter of the Packers' 21-13 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Jones carried the ball 13 times for 51 yards and two scores.