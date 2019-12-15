Tom Oates: Grading Green Bay Packers' performance in 21-13 win over Chicago Bears

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Tom Oates grades the Green Bay Packers' performance in their 21-13 win over the Chicago Bears in an NFC North showdown on Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Offense: D-plus

Aaron Jones rushed 13 times for 51 yards but curiously wasn't targeted in the passing game. Aaron Rodgers' intentional-grounding penalty after his arm was hit likely cost the Packers three points. Marquez Valdes-Scantling short-armed a potential 70-yard touchdown catch on the first play. Khalil Mack? Never heard of him.

Defense: B

The Packers limited Bears running backs to 67 yards on 22 carries. They let Mitch Trubisky get in a rhythm late in the third quarter, however, and started hemorrhaging yards. Dean Lowry showed some athleticism on his interception; too bad the Packers couldn't capitalize. Nose tackle Kenny Clark had two of the three sacks.

Special teams: C

