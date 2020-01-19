Tom Oates: Grading Green Bay Packers' 37-20 loss to San Francisco 49ers in NFC title game

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Tom Oates grades the Green Bay Packers' performance in their 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game Sunday night at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Offense: F-plus

Two of Green Bay's first three drives were halted by sacks. The Packers had 93 yards and were 0-for-4 on third down in the first half. An interception and a muffed snap by Aaron Rodgers are mistakes a veteran can't make in a title game. At least Rodgers and the offense got going after halftime, not that it mattered.

Defense: F

Raheem Mostert rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries in the first half, nearly doubling the Packers' offensive output by himself. Shoddy tackling, gaping holes and out-of-position defenders made running the ball so easy for the 49ers that Jimmy Garoppolo attempted only eight passes in the game.

Special teams: F

