Tom Oates: For ex-Badgers Jonathan Taylor and Quintez Cephus, it's a tale of two 40 times

"I just knew I could run way better than I ran in Indy," he said. "I didn’t know what the time was going to be. It was great coming out here and running, running better."

The way Cephus explained it, two things helped him show his true speed: Getting his emotions under control and refining his technique, particularly staying low at the start.

"I had a couple more weeks to train again," he said. "I felt like I picked up some things to help me. My emotions are a little bit better out here and I was able to run a great time today."

Well, maybe not a great time, but certainly a good enough time given his many other physical attributes. For reference, Green Bay Packers Pro Bowler Davante Adams also ran a 4.56 for scouts.

"I’m a lot faster than (4.73)," Cephus said. "My film, the football part of it, they know I can play football. My film is what really speaks for itself. I was going to come out here today and run a better time and I did that."