Tom Oates: Facing pressure to improve now, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst makes stunning investment in future

To date, the only Gutekunst draft picks who have knocked it out of the park are Alexander in 2018 and second-round guard Elgton Jenkins in 2019. Again, it's too early for lasting judgments and overall Gutekunst has done a solid job of improving what was a horribly depleted roster two years ago.

Still, if the Packers are going to take the next step and get back to the Super Bowl during Aaron Rodgers' remaining years at quarterback, Gutekunst needed to have a signature draft. He needed to have a draft where he nailed pick after pick and added enough talent to push his team over the top, much like his mentors, Ron Wolf and Ted Thompson, did one season before winning Super Bowls in Green Bay. Wolf in 1995 and Thompson in 2009 had drafts that helped Green Bay win it all.

With the Packers falling a game short of the Super Bowl last season and not having the salary-cap room this year for another deep dive into free agency, this year's three-day draft is pivotal. The question going in was whether Gutekunst could bend the draft to fit the team's fairly lengthy list of needs despite picking 30th in every round.