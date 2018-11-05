FOXBORO, Mass. − There was a quarterback duel for the ages on television Sunday night.

Maybe you heard about it beforehand. It was in all the newspapers, on all the websites. And the good folks at NBC may have mentioned it a time or two during the week.

Indeed, when the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers and the New England Patriots' Tom Brady went head to head Sunday night at Gillette Stadium, the only thing greater than the quarterback talent on the field was the hype that preceded it in the media.

Somehow, the two greatest quarterbacks of their generation were meeting for only the second time in their NFL careers. But those who tuned in hoping to see Rodgers or Brady throw a knockout punch in the argument over which one is the better quarterback were bound to go away disappointed. Titles such as the greatest of all-time aren't decided by 60 minutes of football.

Besides, Rodgers, who led the Packers to a 26-21 victory over the Patriots in their only other meeting in 2014, seemingly put an end to the debate during the week when he said of Brady, "He's got five championships so that ends most discussions, I think." Rodgers, of course, has won only one Super Bowl.

As much fun as the week-long quarterback debate was, however, Rodgers and Brady weren't going to decide Sunday night's game on their own. Instead, it seemed more likely that they would play to a draw and whichever quarterback got the most help from his coaches and teammates was going to come out on top.

Photos: New England Patriots 31, Green Bay Packers 17 The Green Bay Packers fell to the New England Patriots, 31-17, on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

In the end, that's exactly what happened. Aided by a well-designed, unpredictable offense and a defense that stood up when it counted, Brady guided the Patriots to a 31-17 victory over Rodgers and the Packers in a game that was closer than the score indicated.

Of course, we said pretty much the same thing about the Packers' road loss to the Los Angeles Rams a week earlier. Two losses to NFL powers, no matter how competitive the Packers were, showed exactly where they are midway through the season − a team with a great quarterback and an inconsistent support system.

The Patriots entered the game with a 6-2 record mainly because Brady is surrounded by one of the better collections of skill-position talent since he became the starter in 2001. The Patriots were without leading rusher Sony Michel and all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski due to injury, but Brady wasn't exactly an unarmed man, not with running backs James White and Cordarrelle Patterson, wide receivers Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon and a coaching staff that time and again put Brady in position to succeed and even dredged up some timely trick plays during those times when it couldn't move the ball against a stubborn Packers defense.

The Packers arrived in Foxboro with a 3-3-1 record in large part because their offense has underachieved. Gaining yards hasn't been a problem, but injuries to wide receivers and a lack of commitment to the running game led to troubles finishing off drives, which has been a Packers specialty with Rodgers at quarterback until this season. Rodgers was playing without a knee brace for the first time since he was injured in the season opener, but the Packers were unable to iron out their inconsistencies on offense long enough to keep pace with the high-scoring Patriots.

Ultimately, Brady had a better game plan from his coaches, a more effective running game and a defense that gave him the one takeaway he needed to turn the game in New England's favor.

New England's running game didn't produce much more than Green Bay's, holding a 123-118 edge, but it had three rushing touchdowns, including two by White, that helped it consistently convert on its red-zone opportunities. Packers coach Mike McCarthy gave Aaron Jones a season-high 14 carries and he responded with 76 yards, but he continued his trend of abandoning the run the closer the Packers got the goal line.

The resourcefulness of New England coach Bill Belichick was also on display when he used the speedy Patterson, a bust as an NFL wide receiver, as a running threat from the backfield. Patterson carried the ball on the final four plays − runs totaling 40 yards − as the Patriots drove for the go-ahead touchdown just before halftime.

But the Patriots' creativity didn't end there. Brady completed a 33-yard flea-flicker to Edelman that set up a first-half field goal. Then, with the score tied at 17-17 in the fourth quarter, he lateraled to Edelman, who completed a 37-yard, throwback pass to White that set up the go-ahead touchdown.

The Packers defense kept Brady guessing with blitzes for much of the game but ran out of tricks in the fourth quarter. The Patriots took advantage of the Packers aggressiveness at times and turned a busted coverage and a missed tackle into a 55-yard touchdown pass from Brady to Gordon that closed the scoring and ended the Packers' chances.

The Patriots defense gave up yardage but stiffened in the fourth quarter. The Patriots defense also made the game-turning play when it forced and recovered a fumble by Jones with the Packers driving for the potential go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter. It was the game's only turnover and the Packers never recovered.

In the end, Rodgers and Brady were both good but neither one was great. It was the other Patriots who stole the show.