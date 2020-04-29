Tom Oates: Draft did little to help Packers close the gap on 49ers in NFC

With the draft over and free agency largely played out, here is an offseason ranking of the top 10 teams in the NFC (2019 record in parentheses):

1. San Francisco (13-3): The 49ers plugged key holes during the draft, using first-round picks on defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and sending two picks to Washington for offensive tackle Trent Williams. Kinlaw replaces DeForest Buckner, Aiyuk steps in for Emmanual Sanders and Williams will take over for Joe Staley, who retired. A Deebo Samuel-type, Aiyuk will be an upgrade over Sanders and Williams is younger than Staley. On paper, the 49ers are even better than they were last year.

2. New Orleans (13-3): If the 49ers don't have the best roster in the NFC, the Saints do. That luxury allowed them to draft two future starters — center Cesar Ruiz and tight end Adam Trautman — early. Former University of Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun, a second-round steal, is the only immediate help the Saints got. Of course, they didn't need much.