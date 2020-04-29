Tom Oates: Draft did little to help Packers close the gap on 49ers in NFC

The future of Green Bay Packers is now tied to Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.
But what about the present?
Despite the Packers trading up in the first round to select Love, he is a project who likely won't see the field until 2022 at the earliest.
Whether you agree or disagree with general manager Brian Gutekunst's decision to draft Aaron Rodgers' eventual successor despite obvious needs elsewhere, one thing is not open to debate: In terms of the upcoming season, the Packers are no better now than they were before the draft. And when you factor in their personnel losses and relative inactivity in free agency, they might not be as good as the team that went 13-3 last season before being mauled by San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game.
Though the Packers were one step from the Super Bowl, the draft did little to help them close the gap on the 49ers or hold off the other NFC contenders, most of whom found more immediate help over the weekend than they did. Indeed, by not moving forward, the Packers lost ground.
With the draft over and free agency largely played out, here is an offseason ranking of the top 10 teams in the NFC (2019 record in parentheses):
1. San Francisco (13-3): The 49ers plugged key holes during the draft, using first-round picks on defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and sending two picks to Washington for offensive tackle Trent Williams. Kinlaw replaces DeForest Buckner, Aiyuk steps in for Emmanual Sanders and Williams will take over for Joe Staley, who retired. A Deebo Samuel-type, Aiyuk will be an upgrade over Sanders and Williams is younger than Staley. On paper, the 49ers are even better than they were last year.
2. New Orleans (13-3): If the 49ers don't have the best roster in the NFC, the Saints do. That luxury allowed them to draft two future starters — center Cesar Ruiz and tight end Adam Trautman — early. Former University of Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun, a second-round steal, is the only immediate help the Saints got. Of course, they didn't need much.
3. Minnesota (10-6): Salary-cap woes hit the Vikings hard, but no one had a better draft. Among their 15 picks, they got immediate starters in wide receiver Justin Jefferson, cornerback Jeff Gladney and offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland. Jefferson replaces Stefon Diggs and Gladney, Cameron Dantzler and Harrison Hand provide much-needed new blood at cornerback. The Vikings also restocked their defensive front with swift linebacker Troy Dye and underrated linemen D.J. Wonnum, James Lynch and Kenny Willekes. If the Vikings jump over the Packers in the NFC North, this draft will be the reason.
4. Dallas (8-8): The Cowboys re-signed wide receiver Amari Cooper and kept quarterback Dak Prescott for now, which gives new coach Mike McCarthy a full cupboard on offense. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and cornerback Trevon Diggs plugged holes with the first two picks in what was a strong draft for Jerry Jones. Defensive tackle Neville Gallimore and ex-UW center Tyler Biadasz are NFL-ready should the need arise.
5. Green Bay (13-3): Signing offensive tackle Rick Wagner to replace Bryan Bulaga and inside linebacker Christian Kirksey to replace Blake Martinez in free agency is a wash at best. Second-round running back A.J. Dillon and third-round H-back Josiah Deguara will play, but how much? Due largely to the trade for Love, needs at wide receiver, defensive end and inside linebacker weren't addressed in a meaningful way during the draft, which could come back to haunt the Packers this season.
6. Tampa Bay (7-9): As if adding quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski to a productive offense wasn't enough, the Buccaneers drafted well. First-round right tackle Tristan Wirfs will protect Brady and running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn and wide receiver Tyler Johnson will add to the skill around him. There wasn't much help for the defense, but the Buccaneers became instant contenders in the NFC this offseason.
7. Seattle (11-5): First-rounder Jordyn Brooks has the speed the Seahawks love at linebacker and defensive ends Darrell Taylor and Alton Robinson should aid an anemic pass rush off the edge. Getting 6-foot-7 tight end Colby Parkinson should help quarterback Russell Wilson in the red zone. Despite a typically strange draft, the Seahawks will again contend.
8. Philadelphia (9-7): The Eagles were panned for emulating the Packers by using a second-round pick on quarterback Jalen Hurts as an insurance policy for oft-injured Carson Wentz. But at least they filled their biggest need first by landing first-round speedster Jalen Reagor at wide receiver. Linebacker Davion Taylor and safety K’Von Wallace also filled needs.
9. Los Angeles: Two years removed from the Super Bowl, the Rams hit the salary-cap wall and are retooling. They did a decent job in the draft, finding replacements for running back Todd Gurley, wide receiver Brandin Cooks and edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr. with their first three picks in Cam Akers, Van Jefferson and Terrell Lewis. But it'll be awhile before the Rams see another Super Bowl.
10. Chicago: The Bears didn't get blanked in the draft despite having no first-round pick due to the Khalil Mack trade. Getting cornerback Jaylon Johnson in the second round was a stroke of luck. Second-round tight end Cole Kmet was a luxury pick after the Bears signed Jimmy Graham, but he'll be needed. Fifth-round pass rusher Trevis Gipson could surprise. Unless the weird Mitch Trubisky-Nick Foles quarterback derby gets in the way, the Bears should be better.
Green Bay bound: Get to know the Packers' 2020 draft picks
JORDAN LOVE — QB — UTAH STATE
Round: 1
Pick: No. 26 overall (From Houston via Miami)
Year: Junior
Age: 21 (Nov. 2, 1998)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 224 pounds
Packers jersey number: 10
Notes: The Packers gave up a fourth-round pick in this year's draft to move up four spots from No. 30 to take Love, who saw his production slip last season with nine new starters and a new coaching staff in place for the Aggies. After completing 64 percent of his passes as a sophomore for 3,567 yards, 32 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, Love connected on 61.9 percent last season for 3,402 yards, 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
College stats:
AJ DILLON — RB — BOSTON COLLEGE
Round: 2
Pick: 62
Year: Junior
Age: 21 (May 2, 1998)
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 247 pounds
Number: 28
Notes: Dillon carried the ball an astonishing 845 times in three years for the Eagles before declaring for the draft after his true junior season, finishing his BC career with 4,382 rushing yards (5.2 yards per carry) and 21 rushing touchdowns. Despite his prolific rushing output, Dillon only caught 21 passes for 236 yards and two scores in his three seasons with the Eagles.
College stats:
JOSIAH DEGUARA — TE — CINCINNATI
Round: 3
Pick: 94
Year: Redshirt senior
Age: 23 (Feb. 14, 1997)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 245 pounds
Number: 81
Notes: Deguara ended his career at Cincinnati with 92 catches for 1,117 yards and 12 touchdowns in four seasons, but at his size, he projects as more of a hybrid tight end/fullback or H-back in the NFL.
College stats:
KAMAL MARTIN — ILB — MINNESOTA
Round: 5
Pick: 175
Year: Senior
Age: 21
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 245 pounds
Number: 54
Notes: Martin finished his four-year career with the Gophers with 66 tackles, including 2 1/2 for a loss. In Minnesota's loss to Wisconsin in the battle for the axe in November, he had nine total tackles as the Badgers offense put up 453 total yards. Martin also had two interceptions last season in Minnesota's 38-31 win over Purdue to bring his career total to four.
College stats:
JON RUNYAN — OG — MICHIGAN
Round: 6
Pick: 192 (From Las Vegas)
Year: Redshirt senior
Age: 22 (Aug. 8, 1997)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 321 pounds
Number: 76
Notes: Runyan, who made 25 of his 26 starts at left tackle, was a two-time winner of the University of Michigan's Hugh H. Rader Memorial Award, given to the Wolverines' top offensive lineman. Runyan's father, Jon Runyan Sr., also took home the award, making them the only father-son duo to earn the honor in school history. The junior Runyan almost cost himself his opportunity in Green Bay when he accidentally declined a call from the organization on the final day of the draft Saturday. "I declined a call from Green Bay, Wisconsin," Runyan said. "I tried to call back and my call didn't go through, and I had no idea what I just did." Luckily for Runyan, the Packers called right back and the rest is draft history.
JAKE HANSON — C — OREGON
Round: 6
Pick: 208 (From Tennessee)
Year: Senior
Age: 22 (April 29, 1997)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 303 pounds
Number: 67
Notes: Hanson, a two-time Associated Press Pac-12 All-Conference second team pick who started 49 games at center in four season with the Ducks, did not allow a single sack in 2,738 snaps over his first three seasons at Oregon. While starting 12 games as a senior, Hanson committed only one penalty in 746 snaps.
SIMON STEPANIAK — OT — INDIANA
Round: 6
Pick: 209
Year: Redshirt senior
Age: 22 (May 15, 1997)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 313 pounds
Number: 72
Notes: A team captain last season for the Hoosiers, Stepaniak was a third-team All-Big Ten pick by the media and an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by the coaches as Indiana finished the year second in the conference in pass offense (302.4 yards) and first downs (23.4) and third in total offense (432.8 yards). He made 31 starts at Indiana, with 30 coming at right guard and one at left guard. Stepaniak tore his ACL in December during a practice ahead of Indiana's Gator Bowl loss to Tennessee but is expected to return to football activities in mid-July.
VERNON SCOTT — S — TCU
Round: 7
Pick: 236 (From Buffalo via Cleveland)
Year: Senior
Age: 22
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 206 pounds
Number: N/A
Notes: Scott appeared in 26 games for the Frogs over three seasons, turning in his best effort last season when he started 10 games and had a career-high 44 tackles on the year, as well as a fumble recovery and a 98-yard pick-six in TCU's 28-24 loss at Oklahoma in November.
College stats:
JONATHAN GARVIN — DE — MIAMI
Round: 7
Pick: 242 (From Baltimore)
Year: Junior
Age: 20 (July 28, 1999)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 263 pounds
Number: N/A
Notes: A two-year starter for the Hurricanes, Garvin had 12 1/2 sacks and 29 tackles for a loss during his three seasons in Miami. Last season as a junior, Garvin made 11 starts while appearing in 12 of 13 games, finishing with five sacks, nine tackles for a loss, four quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.
College stats:
