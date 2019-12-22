Tom Oates: Defense must make its stand for the Packers to be successful now and in the playoffs

The defensive problems through the middle portion of the season were twofold: The Packers couldn’t stop the run and couldn’t cover tight ends. For sure, the defense has forced turnovers, harassed passers and played tough in the red zone, but those improvements in coordinator Mike Pettine’s second season were overshadowed by the issues with the run and middle-of-the-field passes.

The statistics tell the tale. In the first three games, wins over Chicago, Minnesota and Denver, the Packers allowed 11.7 points and 328.3 yards per game. In the last three games, wins over the New York Giants, Washington and Chicago, they allowed 13.7 points and 337.3 yards per game. In the intervening eight games, however, they allowed 25.9 points and 400.1 yards per game.

Some of the improvement can be traced back to the level of the competition. The only productive offense the Packers faced in their first three games was Minnesota’s and their last three games were against offenses ranked in the bottom third of the league.

Still, there are reasons to think improvement has taken place. With the heavy influx of free agents and rookies during the offseason, the newcomers are finally up to speed in Pettine’s complex defense. Improved communication has reduced the number of missed assignments.