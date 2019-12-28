Tom Oates: Brian Gutekunst the unsung hero of Packers' resurgence

In his final few seasons, Thompson got into the habit of filling out the bottom third of the roster with developmental players such as undrafted rookies and street free agents. Problem was, many of them were either starting or playing key roles off the bench by last December.

When quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a concussion early in the second quarter of that season-ending loss to the Lions, the full extent of the Packers’ roster decline became evident to all. Late in the season, their talent well was as dry as it had been since the 1980s.

Only eight players who started that game for the Packers have been primary starters for the team this season. One of those eight — Rodgers — was replaced by since-departed DeShone Kizer for the majority of the game. On defense, the only starters who are also starters this season were ends Dean Lowry and Tyler Lancaster and inside linebacker Blake Martinez. The only recognizable player in the secondary was Tramon Williams and he was playing out of position at safety.

Of the 44 Packers who played in that game, only 25 remain on the 53-man roster. It was the final Packers game for long-time stalwarts Clay Matthews and Randall Cobb, but most of the rest of the departed were as forgettable as the game itself.