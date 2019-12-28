Tom Oates: Brian Gutekunst the unsung hero of Packers' resurgence

DETROIT — What a difference a year makes.
Last year at this time, the Green Bay Packers closed a disappointing 6-9-1 season with one of their more dismal performances since the franchise’s renaissance began in 1992, a 31-0 loss to the sub-.500 Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field.
Sunday, the Packers once again will close the regular season with a game against a struggling Lions team, only this time the Packers have a 12-3 record and are heavily favored to hand injury-riddled Detroit its ninth straight loss when the teams meet at Ford Field.
So what happened to the Packers in 12 short months?
A new coach, a renewed attitude and an uncommon run of good health all factored into the winning equation. However, the biggest reason the Packers will be playing Sunday for one of the top two seeds in the NFC playoffs is much more basic than that. Simply put, they have better players than the team that lost seven of its last 10 games in 2018. Way better players.
Without question, the unsung hero of the Packers’ sooner-than-expected resurgence has been second-year general manager Brian Gutekunst.
Green Bay’s roster bottomed out during the second half of last season, due partly to injuries but mostly the result of former general manager Ted Thompson’s approach to team-building. His refusal to use means other than the draft to construct a roster finally caught up with the Packers.
In his final few seasons, Thompson got into the habit of filling out the bottom third of the roster with developmental players such as undrafted rookies and street free agents. Problem was, many of them were either starting or playing key roles off the bench by last December.
When quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a concussion early in the second quarter of that season-ending loss to the Lions, the full extent of the Packers’ roster decline became evident to all. Late in the season, their talent well was as dry as it had been since the 1980s.
Only eight players who started that game for the Packers have been primary starters for the team this season. One of those eight — Rodgers — was replaced by since-departed DeShone Kizer for the majority of the game. On defense, the only starters who are also starters this season were ends Dean Lowry and Tyler Lancaster and inside linebacker Blake Martinez. The only recognizable player in the secondary was Tramon Williams and he was playing out of position at safety.
Of the 44 Packers who played in that game, only 25 remain on the 53-man roster. It was the final Packers game for long-time stalwarts Clay Matthews and Randall Cobb, but most of the rest of the departed were as forgettable as the game itself.
Gutekunst has reversed that downward trend with two years of solid personnel work, especially during the most recent offseason when he jumped feet-first into free agency by signing outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith, safety Adrian Amos and guard Billy Turner. The Packers roster isn’t complete yet, but already it is strong enough to get them back to the playoffs after a two-year absence.
“Brian and his staff have made some splashes obviously with Za’Darius and Preston and Adrian and Billy with the big numbers,” Rodgers said. “But there’s been a lot of really under-the-radar things that we’ve done that have really worked out.”
The Smiths and Amos played major roles in a defense that has come on strong in the past month. So did rookie safety Darnell Savage, a first-round draft pick and an instant starter. And part of the recent resurgence has been due to rookie end Rashan Gary, the other first-round pick, becoming a factor as a situational pass-rusher.
Turner, in turn, helped the offense at a position of great need. So did second-round pick Elgton Jenkins, who took over when guard Lane Taylor was lost for the season but was on the verge of replacing Taylor anyway. Though the tight end and wide receiver groups still need work, the addition of two quality guards to three long-term starters has returned the line to elite status after some early growing pains.
Those under-the-radar moves Rodgers talked about, some made during the season, include kick returner Tyler Ervin, inside linebacker B.J. Goodson and hybrid safeties Chandon Sullivan and Ibraheim Campbell. Recently added offensive tackle Jared Veldheer is a potentially valuable insurance policy.
Gutekunst’s initial draft in 2018 also produced cornerback Jaire Alexander, who has lived up to his promise as a first-round pick. Amazingly, only 18 of the 53 players on the active roster weren’t acquired by Gutekunst, who took over from Thompson in January of 2018.
“I think we have a lot of talent on this team,” center Corey Linsley said. “I think we’ve got great guys, great coaches. I feel really close with everybody in here. ... It’s just I feel that everybody in here has the sense of urgency that we’ve had in the past where we’ve been successful in the playoffs. It’s that same type of urgency where it’s that desire to take care of business, that hunger, I feel that. Now we’ve just got to go capitalize on it. A lot of other teams feel that, too, so we’re going to have to lock in, focus and get it done.”
A year ago, that would have been just talk. This year, the Packers have the talent to get it done.
<&rdpStrong>Packers vs. Lions: Three things to watch</&rdpStrong>
1. TURNOVER TROUBLES
The Packers’ formula for success for so much of the season was simple: Don’t beat ourselves. From winning the turnover battle to committing fewer penalties than their opponents, the approach has worked well.
All three of the Packers’ losses — to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 26, at the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 3 and at the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 24 — had one thing in common: The Packers failed to win the turnover battle. They were minus-2 against the Eagles, even against the Chargers and minus-1 against the 49ers.
Remarkably, the Packers actually won the other two games in which they lost the turnover battle: Their 23-22 win over the Lions at home on Oct. 14, when they were minus-3, and their 23-10 win at Minnesota on Monday, when they were minus-2.
It was miraculous that the Packers managed to go into halftime on Monday night only trailing 10-9 after committing three — and almost four — turnovers in the first half. From Aaron Jones’ fumble to Aaron Rodgers’ interception to Davante Adams’ fumble, the Packers gave the Vikings every chance to run away with the game. Instead, they survived, although what was nearly a fourth turnover — a fumble by Jimmy Graham near the sideline that was recovered by Geronimo Allison and initially ruled to have happened after Graham went out of bounds — could have been disastrous late in the half.
The Packers did get a takeaway of their own on Kevin King’s fifth interception of the season (above), but the Packers know they won’t last long in the one-and-done world of postseason play if they give up the football. Getting back on track in that department starts with this game against the Lions.
“That’s going to be an added emphasis,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “We’re going to have to do a great job. Some of our drill work (was) aimed at making sure our guys are carrying that ball the right way. Five points of pressure, wrist above the elbow, high and tight. Our guys, we have to get back to that and always be mindful of that. That could have a huge impact on the game. That did have a huge impact on the game.
“(But) it’s always better when you can learn from your mistakes when you win and not cost you. But when stuff like that happens, it can cost you, and I think our guys will be mindful of that.”
2. WHO ARE THESE GUYS?
The Lions got off to a 2-0-1 start and had a winning record when the Packers last saw them on Oct. 14, when a couple of breaks went the Packers’ way in a 23-22 victory at Lambeau Field. The Lions team they’ll face this time around at Ford Field barely resembles that group at this point, having lost eight in a row and lost a number of key players to injury.
For starters, quarterback Matthew Stafford is on injured reserve, and the Lions are now down to third-string QB David Blough (above), an undrafted free agent who has thrown more interceptions (five) than touchdowns passes (four) since taking over for Jeff Driskel. Also on IR are wide receiver Marvin Jones, rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson and three of the Lions’ top linebackers.
“You’ve got to check yourself and realize that we’re playing a team that’s, they’re still getting paid. There’s a lot of pride,” Rodgers said. “It’s important that we approach this game understanding how much we have to gain from winning. Like I’ve said over the years, the great teams win these games. If we want to be that great team that gets an opportunity to be in the mix for the one seed, for sure gets a bye, gets a chance to relax for a week and get ready for an opponent, these are the kind of games you win.”
The Lions did get running back Kerryon Johnson back from injury last week, but the damage to their season has obviously been done.
“Obviously, we understand in the NFL it’s a tough season, it’s a long season. Certainly, things can go either way with injuries,” said Lions coach Matt Patricia, who Lions ownership has said is coming back for a third season in 2020. “We’re trying to do the best to make sure we’re ready to go no matter who goes out there. We know those things happen. It’s an unfortunate part of the game but we try to do the best we can to handle it.”
3. HEALTHY OUTLOOK
By contrast, the Packers have had one of their healthiest seasons in recent memory, although they are expected to be without No. 2 running back Jamaal Williams (shoulder) and fullback Danny Vitale (knee), both of whom were listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report this week. Both are expected to be good to go when the playoffs begin, however.
As important as this game is for the Packers’ playoff path, coming out of this game in continued good health is just as imperative as winning. The last thing the Packers need derailing their postseason hopes is a significant injury to a key player.
With the exception of veteran left guard Lane Taylor, who was lost for the season to a biceps injury after two games but seemed likely to be replaced in the lineup by rookie Elgton Jenkins anyway, and wide receiver Davante Adams (above), who missed four games with a turf toe injury but seems back to 100 percent now, the Packers have been largely injury-free.
Considering the Packers have kept their athletic training, medical and strength-and-conditioning staffs largely intact, it would seem that luck has at least been part of it — luck the Packers hope continues through this game and throughout the postseason.
“The freak stuff, you can’t do anything about it. And fortunately/unfortunately that’s the way I’ve been hurt my whole career,” Adams said. “It’s never been anything where I’m not taking care of my body. I feel like people have figured out what works. Obviously, it’s person-to-person. If you drive with your seatbelt on, you’re going to be safer, but you can still have some (thing) go wrong.”
Asked how the team’s weight training and conditioning are different with ex-Packers linebacker Chris Gizzi having been promoted to the coordinator while former coordinator Mark Lovat voluntarily took on a support role, Adams replied, “It’s just a little bit more volume. I think it’s a little bit more college-y. I feel like before it was a little more maintenance, now we’re continuing to build and strengthen throughout the season.”
Jason Wilde covers the Packers for ESPN Wisconsin. Listen to him with former Packers and Badgers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher weekdays from 9 a.m. until noon on “Wilde & Tausch” on 100.5 FM ESPN Madison.
Contact Tom Oates at toates@madison.com.