Tom Oates: Brian Gutekunst the unsung hero of Packers' resurgence
topical top story
PACKERS | REGULAR-SEASON FINALE

Tom Oates: Brian Gutekunst the unsung hero of Packers' resurgence

Aaron Rodgers photo

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers loses his helmet after being sacked on the second play of last year's season finale vs. the Lions at Lambeau Field. Rodgers left the game with concussion symptoms in the second quarter.

 Travis Houslet

DETROIT — What a difference a year makes.

Last year at this time, the Green Bay Packers closed a disappointing 6-9-1 season with one of their more dismal performances since the franchise’s renaissance began in 1992, a 31-0 loss to the sub-.500 Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field.

Sunday, the Packers once again will close the regular season with a game against a struggling Lions team, only this time the Packers have a 12-3 record and are heavily favored to hand injury-riddled Detroit its ninth straight loss when the teams meet at Ford Field.

So what happened to the Packers in 12 short months?

A new coach, a renewed attitude and an uncommon run of good health all factored into the winning equation. However, the biggest reason the Packers will be playing Sunday for one of the top two seeds in the NFC playoffs is much more basic than that. Simply put, they have better players than the team that lost seven of its last 10 games in 2018. Way better players.

Without question, the unsung hero of the Packers’ sooner-than-expected resurgence has been second-year general manager Brian Gutekunst.

Green Bay’s roster bottomed out during the second half of last season, due partly to injuries but mostly the result of former general manager Ted Thompson’s approach to team-building. His refusal to use means other than the draft to construct a roster finally caught up with the Packers.

In his final few seasons, Thompson got into the habit of filling out the bottom third of the roster with developmental players such as undrafted rookies and street free agents. Problem was, many of them were either starting or playing key roles off the bench by last December.

When quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a concussion early in the second quarter of that season-ending loss to the Lions, the full extent of the Packers’ roster decline became evident to all. Late in the season, their talent well was as dry as it had been since the 1980s.

Only eight players who started that game for the Packers have been primary starters for the team this season. One of those eight — Rodgers — was replaced by since-departed DeShone Kizer for the majority of the game. On defense, the only starters who are also starters this season were ends Dean Lowry and Tyler Lancaster and inside linebacker Blake Martinez. The only recognizable player in the secondary was Tramon Williams and he was playing out of position at safety.

Of the 44 Packers who played in that game, only 25 remain on the 53-man roster. It was the final Packers game for long-time stalwarts Clay Matthews and Randall Cobb, but most of the rest of the departed were as forgettable as the game itself.

Gutekunst has reversed that downward trend with two years of solid personnel work, especially during the most recent offseason when he jumped feet-first into free agency by signing outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith, safety Adrian Amos and guard Billy Turner. The Packers roster isn’t complete yet, but already it is strong enough to get them back to the playoffs after a two-year absence.

“Brian and his staff have made some splashes obviously with Za’Darius and Preston and Adrian and Billy with the big numbers,” Rodgers said. “But there’s been a lot of really under-the-radar things that we’ve done that have really worked out.”

The Smiths and Amos played major roles in a defense that has come on strong in the past month. So did rookie safety Darnell Savage, a first-round draft pick and an instant starter. And part of the recent resurgence has been due to rookie end Rashan Gary, the other first-round pick, becoming a factor as a situational pass-rusher.

Turner, in turn, helped the offense at a position of great need. So did second-round pick Elgton Jenkins, who took over when guard Lane Taylor was lost for the season but was on the verge of replacing Taylor anyway. Though the tight end and wide receiver groups still need work, the addition of two quality guards to three long-term starters has returned the line to elite status after some early growing pains.

Those under-the-radar moves Rodgers talked about, some made during the season, include kick returner Tyler Ervin, inside linebacker B.J. Goodson and hybrid safeties Chandon Sullivan and Ibraheim Campbell. Recently added offensive tackle Jared Veldheer is a potentially valuable insurance policy.

Gutekunst’s initial draft in 2018 also produced cornerback Jaire Alexander, who has lived up to his promise as a first-round pick. Amazingly, only 18 of the 53 players on the active roster weren’t acquired by Gutekunst, who took over from Thompson in January of 2018.

“I think we have a lot of talent on this team,” center Corey Linsley said. “I think we’ve got great guys, great coaches. I feel really close with everybody in here. ... It’s just I feel that everybody in here has the sense of urgency that we’ve had in the past where we’ve been successful in the playoffs. It’s that same type of urgency where it’s that desire to take care of business, that hunger, I feel that. Now we’ve just got to go capitalize on it. A lot of other teams feel that, too, so we’re going to have to lock in, focus and get it done.”

A year ago, that would have been just talk. This year, the Packers have the talent to get it done.

<&rdpStrong>Packers vs. Lions: Three things to watch</&rdpStrong>

Contact Tom Oates at toates@madison.com.

