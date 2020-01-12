Tom Oates: Aaron Rodgers outduels Russell Wilson to carry Packers past Seahawks into NFC title game

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rodgers' effort had to be particularly satisfying because it came on the heels of four straight games in which his legendary accuracy suffered and his NFL-best career passer rating took a hit. That started the league-wide whispers that Rodgers was finally starting to show his age. It for sure wasn't lost on the ultra-competitive Rodgers that he was facing Wilson, whose resourcefulness mirrored his own.

"As opposed to our last game we played in Detroit, where I felt pretty good about most of the throws and statistically I was way off, I felt good about all the throws tonight," Rodgers said. "I felt good about the ball coming off of my hand. It’s one of those feelings that start to creep up during warm-ups where you really feel like you’re locked in."

There were other factors in Rodgers' recent downturn that were out of his control, but he showed Sunday that he still has it. He even included a rare quarterback sneak for a third-down conversion and a 14-yard run around end.

"It’s just typical Aaron," Adams said. "People have down days, not always going to be perfect. I didn’t see anything that was drastically different. He didn’t come in and meditate every day, he did his thing, and he’s Aaron. So at any point, he can blow up and have a game like that. So that’s what we hang our hat on, is him being able to just be explosive at any point."