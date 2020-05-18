Tom Oates: Aaron Rodgers is out to prove a point after Packers drafted Jordan Love in the first round

The second sign came Friday when Rodgers acknowledged in a conference call with state reporters that he might have to finish up elsewhere should the Packers want to move on at quarterback, something they did with Favre when they thought Rodgers was ready to take over in 2008. In his first media session since the draft, Rodgers admitted he wasn't thrilled with the selection of Love but said he respects the organization and understands what general manager Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur are doing by trying to set up the future of the franchise.

"I think it was more the surprise of the pick, based on my own feelings of wanting to play into my 40s, and really the realization that it does change the controllables a little bit," Rodgers said. "Because as much as I feel confident in my abilities and what I can accomplish and what we can accomplish, there are some new factors that are out of my control. And so my sincere desire to start and finish with the same organization, just as it has with many other players over the years, may not be a reality at this point. And as much as I understand the organization's future outlook and wanting to make sure they're thinking about the team now and down the line — and I respect that — at the same time, I still believe in myself and have a strong desire to play into my 40s. And I'm just not sure how that all works together at this point."