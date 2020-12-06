Tom Oates: Aaron Rodgers' brilliant play this season continues to carry inconsistent Packers

Rodgers had the first record by halftime and reached the second milestone with a 9-yard pass to Adams in the third quarter. He had been tied with Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Peyton Manning for the most 35-touchdown seasons with four each. And he joined those three plus Dan Marino, former teammate Brett Favre and Philip Rivers in the 400 club.

But his most impressive feat was reaching 400 touchdown passes in his 193rd regular-season game, faster than any of those six. That's 12 fewer games than Brees, who held the record for the fastest to 400.

The record-breaking touchdown pass to Adams came at the end of a 99-yard drive, one that began with a risky 42-yard pass to Adams on first-and-10 at the 1. Those things made it even more special.

"Those are fun milestones for sure," Rodgers said. "But it does speak to the consistency over a long period of time that I’m very proud of. We haven’t had a 99-yard drive ... since 2009 against Cleveland, so it’s fun to finish that thing off. Those are kind of back-breaking drives at times. It started with a great call by Matt and finished with a good touchdown. That was an important time in the game for us."