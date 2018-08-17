THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A
* FLOOD WARNING FOR...
NORTHEASTERN DANE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN...
NORTHERN JEFFERSON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN...
SOUTHERN DODGE COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN...
* UNTIL 1115 AM CDT.
* AT 812 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN THAT WILL CAUSE
FLOODING. SOME ROADS ARE CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING. UP TO THREE
INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN. AN ADDITIONAL ONE TO TWO
INCHES ARE POSSIBLE THIS MORNING.
* SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
WATERTOWN, JEFFERSON, LAKE MILLS, MARSHALL, WATERLOO, JOHNSON
CREEK, DEERFIELD, CAMBRIDGE, LAC LA BELLE, LAKE RIPLEY, IXONIA,
LEBANON, MILFORD, RICHWOOD, DEANSVILLE, EAST BRISTOL, HUBBLETON,
PIPERSVILLE AND LAKE LAC LA BELLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.
&&
Green Bay tight end Jimmy Graham celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half of the Packers' 51-34 preseason win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Green Bay.
That's the amount of time it took for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and tight end Jimmy Graham to give the Green Bay Packers a glimpse into the possibilities a fast, athletic, rangy target at tight end can bring to their remodeled offense, particularly in the red zone.
You can find fault with the decision of Packers coach Mike McCarthy to even play Rodgers in a meaningless exhibition game Thursday night at Lambeau Field, but at least Rodgers used his six snaps constructively, proving that the connection he has developed with Graham, previously confined to the practice field, isn't a fluke.
On third-and-5 from the 8-yard line against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Rodgers looked to his right, then back to his left and fired a high pass into the end zone where only the 6-foot-7 Graham could catch it. Like the former basketball player he is, Graham boxed out 6-1 rookie safety Terrell Edmunds, jumped high and came down with the pass for the Packers' second touchdown in their 51-34 victory over the Steelers.
Clearly, the franchise quarterback and five-time Pro Bowl tight end have developed a strong chemistry in their short period of time together.
"That was fun," McCarthy said. "Those two have been having a great camp. You can really see it all week and that’s really what we were looking for – (to) try to get Jimmy a couple throws. And I thought Aaron did a heck of a job the little time he was in there.”
1 of 28
Green Bay head coach Mike McCarthy watches before the Packers' 51-34 preseason win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Green Bay.
Green Bay's Tramon Williams intercepts a pass and returns it for a touchdown during the first half of the Packers' 51-34 preseason win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Green Bay.
Green Bay quarterback Brett Hundley celebrates his touchdown run with Aaron Rodgers during the first half of the Packers' 51-34 preseason win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Green Bay.
Green Bay wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown catches a pass in front of Pittsburgh's Cameron Sutton during the first half of the Packers' 51-34 preseason win over the Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Green Bay.
Green Bay'S Josh Jackson intercepts a pass in front of Pittsburgh's Damoun Patterson and returns it for a touchdown during the second half of the Packers' 51-34 preseason win over the Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Green Bay.
Pittsburgh's Joshua Dobbs runs for a two-point conversion past Green Bay's Josh Jones during the second half of the Packers' 51-34 preseason win over the Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Green Bay.
Green Bay's Kevin Rader can't catch a pass in front of Pittsburgh's Matthew Thomas during the second half of the Packers' 51-34 preseason win over the Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Green Bay.
Photos: Green Bay Packers 51, Pittsburgh Steelers 34
The Green Bay Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 51-34 at Lambeau Field on Thursday night as quarterback Aaron Rodgers made his preseason debut.
1 of 28
Green Bay head coach Mike McCarthy watches before the Packers' 51-34 preseason win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Green Bay.
MIKE ROEMER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Green Bay's Tramon Williams intercepts a pass and returns it for a touchdown during the first half of the Packers' 51-34 preseason win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Green Bay.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers runs during the first half of the Packers' 51-34 preseason win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Green Bay.
MIKE ROEMER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Green Bay wide receiver Davante Adams catches a pass during the first half of the Packers' 51-34 preseason win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Green Bay.
JEFFREY PHELPS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers directs the offense during the first half of the Packers' 51-34 preseason win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Green Bay.
JEFFREY PHELPS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers drops back to pass during the first half of the Packers' 51-34 preseason win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Green Bay.
JEFFREY PHELPS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pittsburgh's James Conner runs during the first half of the Packers' 51-34 preseason win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Green Bay.
MIKE ROEMER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Green Bay tight end Jimmy Graham celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half of the Packers' 51-34 preseason win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Green Bay.
MIKE ROEMER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Green Bay quarterback Brett Hundley celebrates his touchdown run with Aaron Rodgers during the first half of the Packers' 51-34 preseason win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Green Bay.
JEFFREY PHELPS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Green Bay quarterback Brett Hundley celebrates his touchdown run during the first half of the Packers' 51-34 preseason win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Green Bay.
JEFFREY PHELPS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pittsburgh's Morgan Burnett tackles Green Bay quarterback Brett Hundley during the first half of the Packers' 51-34 preseason win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Green Bay.
MIKE ROEMER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Green Bay quarterback Brett Hundley throws during the first half of the Packers' 51-34 preseason win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Green Bay.
JEFFREY PHELPS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Green Bay's Ty Montgomery runs during the first half of the Packers' 51-34 preseason win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Green Bay.
JEFFREY PHELPS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers talks to Pittsburgh's Artie Burns during the first half of the Packers' 51-34 preseason win over the Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Green Bay.
JEFFREY PHELPS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Green Bay quarterback DeShone Kizer throws to Equanimeous St. Brown during the first half of the Packers' 51-34 preseason win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Green Bay.
JEFFREY PHELPS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Green Bay wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown catches a pass in front of Pittsburgh's Cameron Sutton during the first half of the Packers' 51-34 preseason win over the Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Green Bay.
JEFFREY PHELPS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Green Bay's Reggie Gilbert sacks Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph during the first half of the Packers' 51-34 preseason win over the Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Green Bay.
MIKE ROEMER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Green Bay's Josh Jackson intercepts a pass and returns it for a touchdown during the second half of the Packers' 51-34 preseason win over the Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Green Bay.
MIKE ROEMER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Green Bay'S Josh Jackson intercepts a pass in front of Pittsburgh's Damoun Patterson and returns it for a touchdown during the second half of the Packers' 51-34 preseason win over the Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Green Bay.
MIKE ROEMER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pittsburgh's Joshua Dobbs runs for a two-point conversion past Green Bay's Josh Jones during the second half of the Packers' 51-34 preseason win over the Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Green Bay.
JEFFREY PHELPS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Green Bay wide receiver Jake Kumerow celebrates his touchdown catch during the second half of the Packers' 51-34 preseason win over the Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Green Bay.
MIKE ROEMER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Green Bay wide receiver Jake Kumerow catches a touchdown during the second half of the Packers' 51-34 preseason win over the Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Green Bay.
MIKE ROEMER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pittsburgh's L.J. Fort sacks Green Bay quarterback Tim Boyle during the second half of the Packers' 51-34 preseason win over the Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Green Bay.
JEFFREY PHELPS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A fan runs on the field during the second half of the Packers' 51-34 preseason win over the Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
JEFFREY PHELPS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A fan runs on the field during the second half of the Green Bay Packers' 51-34 preseason win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Green Bay.
MIKE ROEMER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Green Bay's Kevin Rader can't catch a pass in front of Pittsburgh's Matthew Thomas during the second half of the Packers' 51-34 preseason win over the Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Green Bay.
JEFFREY PHELPS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers talks to Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger after the Packers' 51-34 preseason win over the Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Green Bay.
MIKE ROEMER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fans high-five Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the Packers' 51-34 preseason win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
JEFFREY PHELPS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
On a night when competing backup quarterbacks Brett Hundley, DeShone Kizer and Tim Boyle were solid once again, long-shot wide receiver Jake Kumerown all but locked up a spot on the final roster, cornerback additions Tramon Williams and Josh Jackson had pick-sixes and outside linebacker Reggie Gilbert continued to harrass opposing quarterbacks, nothing was more promising than Graham showing exactly why first-year general manager Brian Gutekunst veered from the franchise's traditional strategy in free agency and signed him to a three-year, $30-million contract during the offseason.
Asked about Graham earlier in the week, Rodgers raved about "the consistency and the athleticism from a guy that size. We haven't had that in a while." They do now and tight end, a non-entity in the Packers offense last season, looks like it should become a major factor this season. Even at 31, Graham has the speed to line up anywhere in the formation and stretch the field vertically, which should give McCarthy and new offensive coordinator Joe Philbin plenty of opportunities to get creative.
"He can do it all over the field," Rodgers said. "I don't think he was used a ton the past couple of years in the middle of the field, but he's an incredible athlete, he's got a wide, wide catch radius and there's a lot of things he can do. It's exciting to be able to have a guy like that."
Those of you with good memories will remember that on his first preseason series last year Rodgers tossed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Martellus Bennett, yet another celebrated free-agent tight end. Bennett ultimately proved to be a disaster for the Packers. He was too slow to get downfield, had suspect hands and basically quit on the team after Rodgers went down with a broken collarbone, playing in only seven games before he was dumped.
Graham, who didn't play in the exhibition opener because of a minor knee injury, figures to be a much more productive acquisition than Bennett and Rodgers' best downfield target since Jermichael Finley's career ended abruptly in 2013 due to a neck injury. Graham has been a great red-zone target during an eight-year career that so far has produced 556 catches for 6,800 yards and 69 touchdowns.
Rodgers could use a premier red-zone threat this season after the Packers released veteran wide receiver Jordy Nelson, long one of Rodgers' favorite targets when the Packers got close to the end zone. But Graham is much more than a jump-ball specialist in the end zone. He can outrun safeties and linebackers downfield.
On the Packers' second offensive possession, Hundley rolled to his left and lofted a pass to Graham, who had gotten behind linebacker Jon Bostic on a corner route. The pass was underthrown, but Graham drew a pass-interference penalty when Bostic grabbed him in desperation.
The game also showcased a revival of the tight end position in the Packers offense. In 2017, Bennett, Lance Kendricks, Richard Rodgers and Emanuel Byrd totaled 56 catches, 627 yards and two touchdowns all season. Against the Steelers, the tight end group of Graham, Kendricks, Byrd, Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan combined for nine catches, 106 yards and two touchdowns.
McCarthy said it was was "clearly about as much production as I’ve seen from a tight end group in the preseason" and that the group offers a lot of versatility in both the run and pass games.
"We've got some monsters," Hundley said. "We're four, five deep in tight ends. We're going to have a fun year this year with the tight ends."
One in particular. McCarthy has always said he wants a tight end who can control the middle of the field. Finally, it appears he has one in Graham.
Tom Oates has been part of the Wisconsin State Journal sports department since 1980 and became its editorial voice in 1996, traversing the state and country to bring readers a Madison perspective on the biggest sports stories of the day.
Get email notifications on Tom Oates | Wisconsin State Journal daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Tom Oates | Wisconsin State Journal posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.