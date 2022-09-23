Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers matchup will be hamstrung by missing receivers on both sides

GREEN BAY — Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will still be quarterbacking their respective teams in Sunday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium, but the two future Pro Football Hall of Famers will have to put on a show without some of their favorite pass-catchers.

The Packers will be without wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury after catching three passes for 93 yards in last Sunday night’s win over the Chicago Bears.

They could also be without wideouts Randall Cobb (illness) and Christian Watson (hamstring), who are both questionable for the game. Cobb missed all three days of practice this week because of his illness, while Watson was added to the injury report on Wednesday and didn’t practice on Thursday or Friday.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said before practice on Friday morning that practicing or not practicing wouldn’t ultimately decide the receivers’ availability on game day.

“It’s, 'Where are they at on Sunday?' Certainly, you’d love to see them running around out there (at practice), but it really ultimately isn’t going to impact our decision,” LaFleur said. “It’s (a question of) how are they feeling and where are they at on Sunday."

Watson was clearly excited about the game earlier in the week, having grown up in Tampa and with roughly 100 family members and friends set to be at the game. His mother, Christa, is set to host a tailgate party before the game to celebrate her son’s return to Raymond James Stadium, where he played in a pee-wee game as a kid.

“It means a lot. I'm definitely going to have a lot of people I know from high school, family friends and a lot of family out there, so I'm just excited to be able to go out and play in Florida,” Watson had said on Wednesday. “It's been a while since I've played out there, and just to have a big support group out there, hopefully (I’ll) ball out.”

The Packers may also be without veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis, who is questionable with a groin injury. Now in his fifth season with the Packers, Lewis has played in 66 of a possible 67 games during his time in Green Bay, missing his lone game in Week 4 of the 2020 season. Lewis was listed as a limited participant in Friday’s practice.

Rodgers and the Packers offense will have No. 1 wide receiver Allen Lazard, who was removed from the injury report with the lingering ankle injury that caused him to miss Thursday’s practice. Lazard missed the Sept. 11 opener at Minnesota with the injury but returned to game action against the Bears and caught two passes for 13 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown.

Even with Lazard, the Packers will likely have to rely more on impressive rookie fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs, who was the hit of training camp and who is tied with Watkins and running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon for the team lead in receptions (six) after two games.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence in him,” LaFleur said of Doubs. “You see out at practice his ability. He can run all day. In terms of a conditioning standpoint, we have no reservations whatsoever. And I think mentally, he’s always engaged, he’s locked in.

“Certainly, he’s probably going to have to take (on) more of a load this week.

Meanwhile, five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari took part in Friday’s practice on a limited basis, the second straight day he did so after not practicing on Wednesday when the team worked in pads. Whether that means Bakhtiari will make his season debut or not remains to be seen. He is listed as questionable, just as he was for the first two games — neither of which he played in.

If Bakhtiari remains out, Yosh Nijman would start again at left tackle.

“I’m not sure where he’s going to be at percentage-wise, not just physically but mentally,” Rodgers said earlier in the week when asked about Bakhtiari. “When he’s back, he’s a minimum top-three left tackle in the league. Yosh has played really well for us, but there’s a reason Dave gets paid what he gets paid and he’s been a first-team All-Pro many times.”

The Buccaneers knew earlier in the week that they’d be without No. 1 wide receiver Mike Evans, who was suspended for one game following a fight during last Sunday’s win over the New Orleans Saints.

While the Packers insisted all week that Evans’ absence changes nothing for them, Evans' absence is especially problematic for the Buccaneers because No. 2 receiver Chris Godwin was ruled out Friday because of the hamstring injury he suffered in their season-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Buccaneers could also be without wide receiver Julio Jones for the second straight week because of a knee injury. Jones, who had three receptions for 69 yards against the Cowboys before missing last week’s win over the Saints, was able to practice on a limited basis on Friday.

The Bucs listed their left tackle, Donovan Smith, as doubtful with an elbow injury, although he did practice on a limited basis on Thursday — his first participation since hyperextending his right elbow against the Cowboys. He did not practice Friday.

“We want him healthy,” Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles said of Jones on Friday. “If he’s not healthy, he’s not going to play. It’s that simple.

“Julio will probably be a game-time decision. Donovan tried to practice some (on Thursday). We’ll see how he feels on Sunday. ... (We were) just giving him rest, and we’ll see how he feels on Sunday.”

If he’s without Evans, Godwin and Jones, Brady’s top receivers will be Russell Gage (who had five receptions for 28 yards on six targets against the Saints), Scotty Miller (three catches for 34 yards on eight targets) and Breshad Perriman (three catches for 45 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown on five targets).

“Sometimes when you know guys aren't going to be out there during the week, you can plan for it. Other times you have to adjust in the game,” Brady said earlier in the week. “Every team deals with it. You've just got to try to win the game however you can win it.”

The Buccaneers could also promote veteran receiver Cole Beasley, whom they signed to the practice squad earlier this week. Beasley had been unsigned despite catching 82 passes for Buffalo last season.

Asked if he believes Beasley could play Sunday if necessary, despite not having an offseason program or training camp, Bowles replied, “I think he could. He’s quick, catches up to speed real fast. He understands the system, and he’s played and he’s got a lot of reps under him. So if we needed him, I think he’ll be ready.”