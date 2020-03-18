Tom Brady the latest star to leave his longtime home

For years, Willie Mays trailed only Aaron and Ruth on the career home run list. Mays hit many of his 660 homers with the Giants in New York and San Francisco. The Mets brought him back to New York when they traded for him in 1972. He finished his career there in 1973, hitting just .211.

OUT OF RETIREMENT

It’s not really the same as Brady’s situation — because there were some gap years in between — but it certainly was strange seeing Michael Jordan in a Washington uniform when he began playing again in 2001. Jordan had retired after winning a sixth NBA title with the Chicago Bulls in 1998, but he became president of basketball operations in Washington and eventually returned to the court to play for the Wizards for two seasons.

Gordie Howe also came out of retirement. The longtime star of the Detroit Red Wings returned to play at age 45 with his sons Mark and Marty in the WHA. In 1973-74, his first season in the WHA, Howe was named league MVP and led the Houston Aeros to the championship. Howe remained in the WHA for a while and even returned to the NHL, playing for the Hartford Whalers in the 1979-80 season.

OTHER QBS