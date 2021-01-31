Tom Brady out to join Oscar Robertson, Frank Robinson in exclusive club

WILT CHAMBERLIN

"The Stilt" averaged more than 34 points and 22 rebounds in his first six seasons and wanted to return to Philadelphia after the Warriors moved to San Francisco and the Syracuse Nationals relocated to become the 76ers. His wish was granted in 1964-65 season. He won his first NBA title in 1967 and another in '72 in his fourth season with the Lakers.

BABE RUTH

In the most famous transaction in baseball history, Red Sox owner Harry Frazee sold the "Sultan of Swat" to the Yankees for $100,000 following the 1919 season. Ruth hit 54 homers with 135 RBIs in his first season in pinstripes. The game's first great slugger would later win four World Series in New York to go with the three he won in Boston.

HANK AARON

"The Hammer" started and ended his career in Milwaukee. He played 21 seasons for the Braves, winning the '57 World Series over the Yankees. He returned to Brew City in 1975 when the Braves, who had relocated to Atlanta in 1966, traded him to the AL's Brewers. He hit 22 homers over the next two years in Milwaukee but didn't reach the playoffs again.

WILLIE MAYS