Tom Brady grateful his parents survived COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. — Shortly after beating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady excused himself from the on-field celebration to climb the railing and hug his oldest son, Jack, who was at the game.

Brady has always been a big family man, so he was shaken by news at the start of the 2020 season that both his parents had COVID-19.

In fact, his dad, Tom Sr., was so sick that he was hospitalized for three weeks with Brady unable to see him.

"You know, I think one thing as you get older as an athlete, one thing about me experiencing a lot of different things and over the course of my career, there's a lot of different family things that take place," Brady said Thursday. "My situation, it could be my parents, but also I have kids.

"You know, there's just a lot of things that happen in your life. Like all of us, as you get older, there's more you take on. I still obviously love going out there and competing, but on the other side of that there are a lot of family things that are important to me. Certainly, the health of my parents are important to me. Although I was far away, I had three sisters who were doing everything they could to help at the time, too."