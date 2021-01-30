Tom Brady grateful his parents survived COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. — Shortly after beating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady excused himself from the on-field celebration to climb the railing and hug his oldest son, Jack, who was at the game.
Brady has always been a big family man, so he was shaken by news at the start of the 2020 season that both his parents had COVID-19.
In fact, his dad, Tom Sr., was so sick that he was hospitalized for three weeks with Brady unable to see him.
"You know, I think one thing as you get older as an athlete, one thing about me experiencing a lot of different things and over the course of my career, there's a lot of different family things that take place," Brady said Thursday. "My situation, it could be my parents, but also I have kids.
"You know, there's just a lot of things that happen in your life. Like all of us, as you get older, there's more you take on. I still obviously love going out there and competing, but on the other side of that there are a lot of family things that are important to me. Certainly, the health of my parents are important to me. Although I was far away, I had three sisters who were doing everything they could to help at the time, too."
Tom Sr. said during interviews that because he was extremely sick he didn't get to watch several of Brady's games.
"When the season started this year I was in the hospital with COVID for almost three weeks, and my wife was sick with COVID at the same time," he told ESPN. "We didn't even see the first two games of the year. It was the first two games I ever missed of his career, because I was sick as a dog and my wife was as sick as a dog."
He added: "I didn't even care if they were playing, much less missing the game. It was a matter of life and death, just like anyone who goes into the hospital. It was serious stuff. Tommy fought through it, and now it's in the rearview mirror. We're healthy, we're happy and everything is good."
Brady's mother, Galynn, is a cancer survivor. She was able to attend Super Bowl 51 in February 2017, when her son led the Patriots to a 34-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
"I'll be very excited to certainly know my parents will be in the stands for the game on Sunday," Brady said. "They only made it to one game this year. It wasn't a very good outcome, the Saints game at home, which was pretty rough for all of us. But I'll have a full contingent all coming in, I think, on Saturday afternoon and ready to watch the game and to cheer us on."
Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures
Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs — if the Packers make it.
The Green Bay Packers took care of business Sunday, securing the top seed in the NFC playoffs and a first-round bye with a 35-16 victory over …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up en route to a 40-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans Sunday night at a sn…
The Green Bay Packers withstood a late challenge from the Carolina Panthers to hold on for a 24-16 victory Saturday night at Lambeau Field in …
It wasn't always smooth sailing Sunday at Ford Field, but the Green Bay Packers held on for a 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions to clinch t…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field Sunday as Aaron Rodgers turned in another MVP worth…
The Green Bay Packers were in control from start to finish Sunday night at Lambeau Field as they dispatched the Chicago Bears 41-25 to earn th…
The Green Bay Packers' 14-point halftime lead vanished quickly as the Indianapolis Colts stormed back in the second half to take control en ro…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Jacksonville …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up Thursday night as they cruised to a 34-17 victory over the San Francisco 4…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from a wind-swept Lambeau Field Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Viki…
Coming off their first loss of the season, the Green Bay Packers returned to early season form Sunday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide re…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions within a three-pass span of the second quarter as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers…
Despite missing a few offensive weapons, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his outstanding early season play as the undefe…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns as Green Bay defeated the New Orleans Saints 37-30 on Sun…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers came back from an early 11-point deficit to b…
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in top form Sunday as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 43-34, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minne…
From a controversial trade up the draft board to acquire Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round to the addition of some much-ne…
From the Green Bay Packers' season opener against the Vikings in Minnesota to their regular-season finale against the Bears in Chicago, get th…
Jason Wilde breaks down the Green Bay Packers' roster by position in a nine-part series, looking at the team's depth, competitions for playing…
Photos: Green Bay Packers advance to NFC championship game with convincing win over Los Angeles Rams
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles R…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers fell to the Tampa Bay Bucc…