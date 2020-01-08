Tom Brady, Drew Brees exit early from playoffs in changing of the QB guard

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In New Orleans on Sunday, Brees completed 26 of 33 passes for 208 yards but he threw a costly interception that led to a Vikings touchdown and committed his first fumble of the season on one of his three sacks. The Saints had set an NFL mark with just eight turnovers in the regular season.

Brees was outplayed not only by Minnesota's Kirk Cousins but also by his own teammate, do-everything backup Taysom Hill, who became the first player in the playoffs with 25 or more yards rushing, receiving and passing.

Hill's 50 yards rushing on four carries led the Saints, who got just 21 yards rushing from Alvin Kamara. Hill also threw a 50-yard pass and had two receptions for 25 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown.

(Wondering if Jerry Jones asked Mike McCarthy about the Packers cutting Hill in 2017 after the former Brigham Young star first flashed his skills in Green Bay that summer).

The Patriots and Saints were considered the most dangerous lower seeds in their respective conferences but neither could get out of the wild-card round.

The Patriots saw their three-year run to the Super Bowl end - along with their eight consecutive appearances in the conference championship - and the Saints lost on the final play for the third consecutive year.