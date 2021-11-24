Toe jam: Aaron Rodgers riffs on ‘disinformation,’ shows off his fractured — not COVID — toe

Extra points

Running back Aaron Jones (knee) took part in Wednesday’s walkthrough practice on a limited basis, but it’s unclear if he’ll be able to return to action after missing last week. “We'll just see where he is. We'll take it a day at a time. Hopefully he has the ability to get back,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. … Cornerback Kevin King did not practice because of hip and knee injuries sustained against the Vikings. … Wide receiver Davante Adams was limited in practice because of an ankle injury after appearing on last week’s injury report with a shoulder injury. … Outside linebacker Rashan Gary (elbow) practiced on a limited basis after not playing against the Vikings. … The Packers placed outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin on the reserve/COVID-19 list, further reducing the team’s depth at the position. … The team signed former University of Wisconsin offensive lineman Jon Dietzen to the practice squad. Dietzen, who is from Black Creek and played at Seymour High School, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in May but was released during training camp. He takes the spot of lineman Ben Braden, who was promoted to the active roster on Tuesday.