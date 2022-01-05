To play or not to play? For Packers, it may be a matter of how much, not if

“I feel like that sometimes gets lost in the conversation about what happened that year. When Joe’s son passed away, that was a difficult week for all of us — especially, obviously, the Philbins,” Rodgers said. “Joe was such an important part of what we did. Not having his presence and just feeling that sadness, (having less) energy in the facility, was really tough. We played uncharacteristically poor and things happened that hadn’t happened all season.

“I don’t believe it was rust. I really don’t.”

Still, Rodgers believes there’s value in playing against the Lions.

“It’s more just keeping the momentum going and the desire to be out there with the guys competing,” said Rodgers, who has been dealing with a fractured pinkie toe on his left foot since returning from a bout with COVID-19. “If guys are healthy, guys want to play. There’s risk every time you take the field. … I want to be out there and be with my guys. I’m assuming that’s still the plan.”

That may be, but both Adams and Rodgers brought up an interesting possibility: That LaFleur was having the players prepare to play, but that he might decide on game-day that the reward doesn’t outweigh the risk after all.