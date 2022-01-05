To play or not to play? For Packers, it may be a matter of how much, not if

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers insists it’s not the Ghost of Postseasons Past that is making him want to play in Sunday’s regular-season finale at Detroit, despite the Green Bay Packers and their quarterback having already locked up the NFC’s No. 1 seed, giving them nothing to really play for.
Davante Adams says it’s important to play because there’s value in fine-tuning the Packers’ offensive operation — and getting the 22 yards he needs to set the single-season franchise record for receiving yards would be nice, too.
And coach Matt LaFleur, while understanding the risks of playing his best players — even for an abbreviated period — in a game that won’t help their playoff positioning, believes there is value in getting his guys some work, and says he has the data to back that premise up.
Added together, it appears barring a last-minute change of heart by LaFleur and his coaching staff, the Packers starters will play at least some against the Lions on Sunday at Ford Field.
“I have a hard time going into any game saying it doesn’t mean anything. I think every time you go out there you’re trying to perform your best,” LaFleur said Wednesday. “All our guys that are playing, which is the majority of our team, they’ve got to go in with the mindset that they’re going to play the entire game. If and when we decide to pull some guys, it’s going to be more of a feel-type thing than having a concrete plan.”
Asked how he decided to move forward with having his guys play, LaFleur cited studies done by Packers director of football technology Mike Halbach and his staff that showed the value of playing starters at least part of the game.
“In terms of how other teams have fared when going into the final week of the season that had a bye, it was overwhelmingly in favor of giving the guys at least some time,” LaFleur said. “Some teams played guys 30 to 50% (of the game), some teams did it 50% to 70%, some guys let ‘em go the whole game.
“I get it. There’s different variables for every situation. That’s why I think you’ve got to go with your gut in terms of, how’s the game going?”
The Packers haven’t faced this kind of dilemma since 2011, when they were 14-1 and had secured the No. 1 seed entering a regular-season finale at home against the Lions. Then-coach Mike McCarthy sat many of his best players, including Rodgers, and three weeks later, the Packers were beaten 37-20 at home by the eventual Super Bowl XLVI-champion New York Giants.
In that loss, the Packers offense, which had led the NFL in scoring that year as Rodgers won his first NFL MVP, turned the ball over four times (including three lost fumbles).
Reminded Wednesday the loss also came after offensive coordinator Joe Philbin’s son, Michael, drowned in the Fox River in the days leading up to the NFC Divisional playoff round, Rodgers suggested the tragedy had a greater impact on the team’s performance that day than rust did.
“I feel like that sometimes gets lost in the conversation about what happened that year. When Joe’s son passed away, that was a difficult week for all of us — especially, obviously, the Philbins,” Rodgers said. “Joe was such an important part of what we did. Not having his presence and just feeling that sadness, (having less) energy in the facility, was really tough. We played uncharacteristically poor and things happened that hadn’t happened all season.
“I don’t believe it was rust. I really don’t.”
Still, Rodgers believes there’s value in playing against the Lions.
“It’s more just keeping the momentum going and the desire to be out there with the guys competing,” said Rodgers, who has been dealing with a fractured pinkie toe on his left foot since returning from a bout with COVID-19. “If guys are healthy, guys want to play. There’s risk every time you take the field. … I want to be out there and be with my guys. I’m assuming that’s still the plan.”
That may be, but both Adams and Rodgers brought up an interesting possibility: That LaFleur was having the players prepare to play, but that he might decide on game-day that the reward doesn’t outweigh the risk after all.
“Obviously there's risk, but there's risk going across the street. If you’re scared, go to church,” Adams said. “I’ve found that when you’re not playing, if they told me early in the week that I wasn’t going to play this game at all, it’s just harder in general to lock in during meetings. ... So I like to just plan to be out there. If (in) pregame, we talk about it and come up with a plan and say, ‘Hey, I feel good about you playing X amount of plays or until halftime or whatever it is …’ I don’t plan on playing the whole game, but if that’s what my coach wanted me to do, I would have zero issue with that.”
Added Rodgers: “I wouldn’t have any doubts (about being ready for the playoffs) were later in the week Matt to say, ‘Hey, I think I want to shut you down, Marcedes (Lewis), Davante, some of these guys.’ I wouldn’t have any worries. But I do feel like going out there and keeping the momentum going and putting a good performance out there in the last game of the year does have some merit.”