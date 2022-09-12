To Matt LaFleur, Aaron Jones’, AJ Dillon’s 23 combined touches mean play-caller ‘not good enough’

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur’s go-to post-loss catchphrase has become “It starts with me.”

So it was no surprise he was still taking the blame one day after the Green Bay Packers’ 23-7 season-opening loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

While there was ample culpability to go around, the Packers fourth-year coach was insistent it all started with him — and, more specifically, his failure to get running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon more involved offensively.

After all, letting the backfield duo carry the early-season load makes sense for an offense that figures to use the phrase “growing pains” more often than ABC did back when Maggie, Jason, Mike, Carol, and Ben Seaver were near the top of the 1980s TV sitcom ratings.

“I'll put the offensive coordinator hat on for a second,” LaFleur replied Monday when asked specifically what he’d messed up. “When two of your best players are your running backs and get (23) touches total, that's not good enough.

“We need to get them the ball more, especially in the run game. I thought we were running the ball pretty efficiently. We had a couple of explosive runs. … I love the energy and the effort they bring, and certainly (we) want to get them more involved in our offense — and, quite frankly, take a little bit of pressure off everybody else.”

Even with what LaFleur felt were insufficient opportunities, Dillon and Jones still combined for 167 total yards from scrimmage on Sunday — almost exactly half of the Packers’ 338 total yards — and the team’s only touchdown.

Dillon carried 10 times for 45 yards and led the Packers in receptions (five), targets (six) and receiving yards (46), while Jones had five carries for 49 yards and three receptions for 27 yards. Dillon’s third-quarter 2-yard touchdown run accounted for the Packers’ lone scoring play.

“We were going to both be involved, we both knew that,” Dillon said. “I think we tried to maximize those opportunities. We got a chance to watch the film a little bit. There’s a lot of yards that we both left out there, a couple plays that we both want back.

“I feel like it’s really important, especially when you lose a game that you wanted to win or definitely could’ve won, you’ve got to be able to look at yourself in the mirror and be honest with yourself and what you can do better. I feel like you get 53 guys doing that, definitely going to get better the next week.”

LaFleur was particularly unhappy with himself for getting Jones just eight touches and only five rushing attempts. But the coach didn’t want to chalk it up to having a four-time NFL MVP at quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, who essentially has carte blanche to change plays at the line of scrimmage, whether they’re part of the play design or merely something he sees after breaking the huddle.

Surely there were a few run calls that morphed into passes. Rodgers dropped back 38 times, completing 22 of 34 passes for 195 yards with no touchdowns, one interception and four sacks (67.6 rating).

“Certainly we've got the utmost confidence in Aaron — why wouldn't you? — to make the right decisions,” LaFleur said. “He's been pretty good over our time, so we'll never sit here and second-guess that. I think that's an element of our offense that makes it a little bit more difficult to defend.

“The bottom line is we've got to put our players in better positions, and that always starts with me, whether it's offense, defense, special teams. Doesn't matter.”

For his part, Jones said Monday he was in no way unhappy with his limited opportunities and that the Packers’ playbook has ample plays for him and Dillon — whether they’re on the field separately or together — to carry the offense if necessary.

“I’m not frustrated. I just do what I can when my number is called and make the most of every opportunity I get,” Jones said. “It doesn’t matter how many times I’m touching the ball as long as I’m out there contributing to helping my team.”

Asked if he would go to the coaches and tell them he needs to be more involved, Jones said that’s not his style.

“Ah, no. I’m not that kind of guy,” he said. “(I) just hope that my actions say that for me because I’m not the type (to say), ‘Hey, give me the ball’ or things like that.”

The good news for Jones is he doesn’t have to, since his coach already said so for him. While LaFleur made no guarantees Monday, it’s probably a safe bet tht Jones and Dillon will get far more opportunities offensively next Sunday night against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field.

“The bottom line is you have to find a way to win the game,” said LaFleur, whose offense only ran 61 plays against the Vikings. “I think that’s something that we struggle with each and every week, because you’d like to get everybody involved. Certainly, if you have more plays, it’s a hell of a lot easier to do. But we’ve got to put ourselves in better position to maximize on our opportunities.”