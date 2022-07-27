To kick off camp, much-maligned Packers wideouts put on a show — at least for one day

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers couldn’t resist.

Having seen his old No. 1 wide receiver, Davante Adams, go viral after misspeaking at Las Vegas Raiders camp and saying he was going from “Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer” by going from Rodgers to Derek Carr, Rodgers didn’t wait long following the Green Bay Packers’ first practice of training camp to return serve.

Asked about adjusting from having Adams to having Allen Lazard as his No. 1 wideout, the four-time NFL MVP quarterback replied with a smirk, “Yeah, I mean, it’s always tough going from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer. From Davante to Allen, it’s going to be a transition.”

The transition portion of that zinger is accurate, and Rodgers and his revamped wide receiver group began that process on Wednesday.

Now, one helmet-and-shorts practice in late July isn’t worth much in the grand scheme of an NFL season — and the process began without second-round pick Christian Watson, who is on the physically unable to perform list, and veteran offseason pickup Sammy Watkins, who is on the non-football injury list — but Lazard and the other relatively anonymous wideouts certainly got off to a good start.

From former practice-squadder Juwann Winfree reeling in a Rodgers deep ball down the right sideline to Lazard snagging a 50-yard Rodgers 50/50 ball at the goal line while lying on his back after safety Adrian Amos seemingly had broken it up to fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs’ circus grab down the left sideline on an underthrown Danny Etling deep pass, there were big plays aplenty from the receivers on Day 1.

“Obviously Christian not being out there, whenever he comes back, we’ll have to get him up to speed. Sammy, we’ve got to get him back in the mix,” Rodgers said. “(But) these young kids that are coming in and playing well … I feel great about Allen and Randall (Cobb) and (I’m) excited about the rest of the guys, seeing who shakes out and finds that third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh spot on the roster for us. It’s going to be fun to see.”

All of which caused Rodgers, who has said several times that the offense will likely “take some lumps” going against the Packers’ much-hyped defense in camp, to crow at his teammates on that side of the ball.

“I felt coming into camp, to be honest, we were going to get our butts kicked most days because our defense is talented and deep and athletic. It’s one of the best defenses on paper that we’ve had,” Rodgers said with a laugh. “But I told those chumps, ‘1-0 offense.’”

Crosby on the mend

For as much attention as five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari’s presence on the PUP list drew, the fact veteran kicker Mason Crosby also is starting camp there after having an arthroscopic surgery on his right knee should also be cause for concern, even though Crosby downplayed it.

The 37-year-old Crosby, who is entering his 16th NFL season, said he felt discomfort in the knee at the end of the team’s offseason program, leading to the surgery Crosby called a “minor scope” and likened to “an oil change” after lots of mileage on his kicking leg.

He also insisted his availability for the Sept. 11 regular-season opener at Minnesota isn’t something he’s worried about.

“I’m feeling stronger every day, I’m feeling like I’m moving in the right direction,” Crosby said. “Obviously, Week 1 is the most important thing. But I’m pushing and staying on a really good regimen so we don’t have any setbacks.

“The plan is to be ready for Week 1, but start progressing in the next couple weeks or so. … I feel like my progress is really good so far and I am expecting a full recovery. It’s not something that’s going to linger or be a problem.”

Crosby and Bakhtiari were joined on the sidelines Wednesday by several other starters and key backups, including starting tight end Robert Tonyan and Pro Bowl offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, both coming back from ACL tears. Among the other players still on PUP or NFI lists are special teams ace Keisean Nixon, kickoff returner/running back Kylin Hill, outside linebackers Jonathan Garvin and Randy Ramsey, and wide receiver Malik Taylor.

“I was looking over with ‘Big Dog’ (veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis) during stretch and looking over at the injury line, there’s eight or nine guys we’re expecting to play big roles for us,” Rodgers said. “It’s a little rare I think going into training camp to have that kind of injury issues, but it opens up some up opportunities. We had different guys at different positions up front for us, but I thought a couple guys had really nice days.”

Hall calls?

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s list of coach/contributor for the class of 2023 included former Packers head coach Mike Holmgren, who led the 1996 team to the Super Bowl XXXI title, reached Super Bowl XXXII and later led the Seattle Seahawks to Super Bowl XL after leaving Green Bay after seven seasons.

Asked in a 2019 ESPN Wisconsin interview whether the coach who molded him into a Hall of Famer deserved to join him in Canton, Brett Favre replied, ““Absolutely, 100%, not a question. Do I have a biased opinion? Of course, I do. But if you look at the numbers and what he has done compared to other coaches — some legendary coaches — there is no question that he should be in the Hall of Fame. No question whatsoever.”

Holmgren is one of 12 finalists in that category, including former Denver Broncos coach Mike Shanahan, who won back-to-back Super Bowls — with the first one coming as a 12-point underdog in Super Bowl XXXII against Holmgren and the Packers.

Only one coach/contributor will be selected by the 12-person panel when it convenes on Aug. 23.

Meanwhile, two legendary Packers players were on the list of seniors committee nominees who will be considered by that committee: wide receiver Sterling Sharpe, and quarterback Cecil Isbell.

Sharpe was a prolific pass catcher from 1988 through 1994 before his career was cut short by a neck injury. Isbell was a hybrid quarterback/halfback who led the Packers to the 1939 title, was a member of the 1930s All-Decade team and a five-time All-Pro.

The 12-person seniors committee will meet Aug. 16 to send three seniors nominees to the full 49-person selection committee for consideration at its annual meeting in early 2023.

Extra points

Running back Patrick Taylor and defensive lineman Dean Lowry were activated off the PUP list in time for practice. … After activating him off the NFI list, the Packers released linebacker Caliph Brice. … Both GM Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur confirmed their contract extensions, saying they were “very appreciative” and “thankful.” … Rodgers’ Nicolas Cage-inspired get-up for his arrival at camp on Tuesday was wasted on LaFleur, who didn’t understand the look the quarterback was going for. “What’s his name?” LaFleur asked. After being told, the coach replied, “Yeah, Nicolas Cage. Sorry, I’m not much of a movie guy.”