‘To a certain extent, we got lucky’ — Packers survive against Browns

“There's a lot of mixed feelings, I would say,” said LaFleur, whose team clinched the NFC North title last Sunday and remains in the driver’s seat for the conference’s No. 1 seed and the lone playoff bye that comes with it. “The splash plays are great. Obviously, the difference in the game was the four turnovers and the five sacks. But I would say just down-in and down-out, we have to be more consistent and make sure that we're doing a better job in the run game.

“Now you have to give Cleveland a ton of credit. … But absolutely, do I think we need to be better? No doubt about it. We’ve got to do a better job of setting the edge, and we’ve got to do a better job of tackling. That was probably our worst performance tackling this season.”

Or, as wide receiver Davante Adams put it, much more succinctly: “I mean, to a certain extent, we got lucky. We definitely played some good ball early on, but (we) took our foot off the gas pedal a little bit. We did enough, but that’s not our standard, finishing games like that.”