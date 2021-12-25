‘To a certain extent, we got lucky’ — Packers survive against Browns

GREEN BAY — Shortly after Allen Lazard had stretched for the right pylon and broken the goal-line plane to give Aaron Rodgers his record-breaking 443rd touchdown pass, a larger-than-life Brett Favre appeared on the Lambeau Field scoreboard video screens to deliver a celebratory message, from one Green Bay Packers legendary quarterback to another.
“Hey ’12.’ Congratulations, man, on passing my touchdown record,” Favre said into the camera from what appeared to be his homestead in Mississippi.
“I have one request: Go get us another Super Bowl.”
Favre was obviously talking to his successor, who once again was masterful in Saturday night’s closer-than-it-should-have-been 24-22 victory over the Cleveland Browns, completing 24 of 34 passes for an efficient 202 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions for a quarterback rating of 115.1 in addition to setting the franchise record for career TD passes (445).
But perhaps Favre, with the iconic photo of Bart Starr, himself and Rodgers hanging on a nearby wall and a pile of presents on the countertop behind him, should have taken the opportunity to deliver a pep talk to the Packers defense, too.
Because while the Packers (12-3) emerged victorious in the kind of game that other NFC contenders have found a way to lose in recent weeks, head coach Matt LaFleur has to be concerned with the way his team is trending on the defensive side of the ball.
With Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, a Favre aficionado, doing his best “Bad Brett” imitation by throwing four interceptions, including the defeat-clincher to closeout specialist Rasul Douglas with 43 seconds to play — and, truth be told, Mayfield actually tried to throw another pick, but Packers rookie cornerback Eric Stokes dropped it earlier in the fourth quarter — the Green Bay defense didn’t seem to have many answers on a Christmas night when the Browns (7-8) did their best to give the game away.
For while the Packers defense did pick off four passes and register five sacks — against a quarterback who arrived in Green Bay on a private jet Saturday morning after clearing the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols to be able to play — there was plenty to worry about, from the total yardage ceded (408 yards), to being run over by the Browns’ run game (219 yards on 25 attempts, an average of 8.8 yards per attempt), to running back Nick Chubb’s production as a one-man wrecking crew (184 yards from scrimmage on 20 touches).
“There's a lot of mixed feelings, I would say,” said LaFleur, whose team clinched the NFC North title last Sunday and remains in the driver’s seat for the conference’s No. 1 seed and the lone playoff bye that comes with it. “The splash plays are great. Obviously, the difference in the game was the four turnovers and the five sacks. But I would say just down-in and down-out, we have to be more consistent and make sure that we're doing a better job in the run game.
“Now you have to give Cleveland a ton of credit. … But absolutely, do I think we need to be better? No doubt about it. We’ve got to do a better job of setting the edge, and we’ve got to do a better job of tackling. That was probably our worst performance tackling this season.”
Or, as wide receiver Davante Adams put it, much more succinctly: “I mean, to a certain extent, we got lucky. We definitely played some good ball early on, but (we) took our foot off the gas pedal a little bit. We did enough, but that’s not our standard, finishing games like that.”
Adams was referring to the offense, and to be sure, that group shouldered some blame for the late near-collapse as well. Both of the unit’s final two series — before Rodgers kneeled out the final 43 seconds from the victory formation — ended in punts, and under unusual circumstances: The first of those possessions was a three-and-out of three Aaron Jones running plays, a conservative approach for LaFleur (aka Mr. All Gas, No Brakes); the second ended when an open Adams lost a third-and-6 ball on the left sideline in the lights, leading to a drop and another punt.
“We’ve got to do a better job of closing games out. That’s on us,” Rodgers said. “Our defense has closed out a lot of games. The last two weeks, stopping that two-point conversion (by the Ravens) and then coming up with a big pick. … Man, it’s nerve-wracking, but winning is difficult in this league.
“Offensively, we have to do a better job of just being consistent. We’ve had some good fourth-quarter games, but not consistently enough at certain times when we have to close teams out. … Our defense has done a really nice job of coming up with big plays. Four picks tonight was incredible. We sacked them five times. Although we gave up a lot of rushing yards, I felt like it was bend-but-don’t-break and we came up with turnovers in timely situations.”
After the three-and-out, the Browns pulled to within 24-22 on a 5-yard Mayfield-to-Anthony Schwartz touchdown pass, one that would have tied the game with the extra point if fill-in kicker Chris Naggar — promoted from the practice squad to replace Chase McLaughlin, who was on the reserve/COVID-19 list — hadn’t missed his first extra point and the Browns hadn’t failed on a two-point conversion after their next TD while trying to chase that lost point.
Then, the Browns had a chance to set up Naggar for a game-winning field goal, taking over at their own 25-yard line with 2:05 to go and all of their time outs in hand. A third-and-6 Mayfield-Chubb connection set them up with a first down at midfield with 59 seconds to play, but Mayfield’s first-down pass to tight end David Njoku was incomplete; Packers inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell batted down his second-down screen pass; and Douglas picked off the third-down throw — and may have gotten away with pass interference on it — to seal the game.
“I hurt this team. That’s the most frustrating thing for me, because I thought our defense played tremendous against a really, really good offense,” Mayfield said. “But when you turn the ball over in your own territory, in the red zone and around midfield and give them extra opportunities, they’re going to take advantage of it. That’s just who they are.”
Added Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, whose team was on a short week after playing shorthanded on Monday night: “(We) finished minus four in the turnover margin versus a team that doesn’t really turn the ball over. For it to be a two-point game when we didn’t do a great job with the ball is really unfortunate.”
While the Packers, of course, had to feel fortunate, even if they weren’t about to apologize for how the win looked — or the fact that each of their last two wins could’ve easily gone the other way.
“Escapes? I don’t really like that word,” said Douglas, who has now delivered three colossal game-changing interceptions in crucial wins this season (a close-out end-zone INT at Arizona on Oct. 28, a 55-yard pick-6 touchdown against Chicago on Dec. 12 and then Saturday).
“It is really hard to get a win in the National Football League. A win is a win, and you’ve got to get it however it comes. Every game is not going to be pretty or how we want it to be. We wish we could just blow everybody out and win it all, but it’s not always going to be like that.”