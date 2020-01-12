Titans stun Ravens, head to AFC title game with 28-12 win

“Watch us work,” said Henry, the NFL's leading rusher this season. “We don't do too much talking. We just go work and believe in each other. That's our mentality. We're going to come in here and work. ... Focus on finishing."

Tennessee's defense had two interceptions of All-Pro QB Jackson, who also lost a fumble, and the Titans twice stopped Baltimore on fourth-and-1.

Henry's jump-pass to Corey Davis displayed yet another of his skills. He has completed three throws in four attempts in his career.

“I put it perfect, man,” he said with a smile. “I haven't done that pass since high school. I feel l like I still got it.”

But it's the way he plows over and through opponents that makes Henry — and the Titans — dangerous. Next week, they will go after their second Super Bowl trip and first since the 1999 season, either at Kansas City or Houston. The last sixth seed to get to the big game was Green Bay in the 2010 season; the Packers won it all.

Tennessee scored all of its points off takeaways or fourth-down stops.

Ryan Tannehill's throws to Jonnu Smith and Kalif Raymond, who missed the last two games in concussion protocol, gave Tennessee a 14-point edge.