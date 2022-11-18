 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Titans offensive coordinator arrested for speeding, DUI after big win over Packers

The Tennessee Titans defeated the Green Bay Packers thanks to a great performance from quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry.

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing is free on bond after he was arrested on charges of speeding and driving under the influence early Friday morning.

Downing was released from the Williamson County Jail just before 7 a.m. CST on $2,500 bond after being booked into the jail at 4:39 a.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled over Downing hours after the Titans beat the Packers 27-17 in Green Bay on Thursday night. Downing's offense turned in its best performance this season as Tennessee (7-3) won for the seventh time in eight games.

Todd Downing, AP generic file photo

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing watches during warm ups before a game against the Miami Dolphins, on Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee.

"We are aware of the reports regarding Todd Downing and are in the process of gathering additional information," the Titans said in a statement.

The arrest puts Downing at risk of further punishment from the NFL.

"We have been in contact with the club regarding the matter which will be reviewed," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said. "All league and club personnel, including coaches, are subject to potential discipline when a violation is determined to have been committed."

Titans coach Mike Vrabel is scheduled to talk to reporters later Friday.

Titaninsider.com first reported the arrest.

