Titans offensive coordinator arrested for speeding, DUI after big win over Packers

The Tennessee Titans defeated the Green Bay Packers thanks to a great performance from quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry.
FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing is free on bond after he was arrested on charges of speeding and driving under the influence early Friday morning.
Downing was released from the Williamson County Jail just before 7 a.m. CST on $2,500 bond after being booked into the jail at 4:39 a.m.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled over Downing hours after the
Titans beat the Packers 27-17 in Green Bay on Thursday night. Downing's offense turned in its best performance this season as Tennessee (7-3) won for the seventh time in eight games.
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing watches during warm ups before a game against the Miami Dolphins, on Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee.
JOHN AMIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
"We are aware of the reports regarding Todd Downing and are in the process of gathering additional information," the Titans said in a statement.
The arrest puts Downing at risk of further punishment from the NFL.
"We have been in contact with the club regarding the matter which will be reviewed," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said. "All league and club personnel, including coaches, are subject to potential discipline when a violation is determined to have been committed."
Titans coach Mike Vrabel is scheduled to talk to reporters later Friday.
Titaninsider.com first reported the arrest.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the team's NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the team's NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) returns a Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill pass as cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) helps defend on the return during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
MATT LUDTKE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill, left, and Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) greet each other after their team's NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith (91) and linebacker Kingsley Enagbare (55) celebrate after Smith sacked Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Green Bay Packers' Jarran Reed , left, tackles Tennessee Titans tight end Geoff Swaim (87) after Swaim caught a pass during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
MATT LUDTKE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) is tackled after making a catch by Green Bay Packers safety Rudy Ford (20) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
MATT LUDTKE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, left, is tackled as he runs the ball by Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) and others during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
MATT LUDTKE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) throws a pass under pressure from Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith (91) during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) dives into the end zone to score a touchdown as Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) attempted to make the stop during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
MATT LUDTKE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) is stopped as he runs the ball by Green Bay Packers defensive tackle T.J. Slaton (93) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) and Austin Hooper (81) celebrate after Henry ran for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
MATT LUDTKE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
