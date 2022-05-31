Timeline for David Bakhtiari? ‘Hopefully’ the start of training camp, Matt LaFleur says

GREEN BAY — The word was difficult to ignore, even if Matt LaFleur’s intent in choosing it had been benign.

Hopefully.

The Green Bay Packers coach was discussing five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, who isn’t taking part in organized team activity practices — a precaution after the post-surgery complications Bakhtiari experienced last season following the torn ACL he suffered in his left knee during a Dec. 31, 2020, practice.

Bakhtiari, whose only playing time last season was a 27-snap stint in the meaningless regular-season finale at Detroit, didn’t play in the season-ending NFC Divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 22.

There was some hope among the coaches and medical staff that Bakhtiari would have been green-lit for an NFC Championship Game start, but since the Packers didn’t make it that far, no one will ever know for sure whether he would have played.

What the Packers do know is trotting him onto the Ray Nitschke Field grass for OTA practices isn’t worth even minimal risk.

Which is what LaFleur was explaining while giving a timeline for Bakhtiari’s targeted return to full-on football work.

“Our plan all along was to kind of hold him from this time of year and make sure he’s continuing to get stronger and ready to go hopefully for training camp,” LaFleur said.

Again — hopefully.

LaFleur may have simply been hedging since no one expected Bakhtiari to miss nearly all of 2021 because of the injury. After sitting out training camp and starting the regular season on the physically unable to perform list, the hope had been for Bakhtiari to return to game action for the stretch run and postseason.

Obviously, those best-laid plans didn’t work out, so perhaps it is simply out of an abundance of caution that Bakhtiari is spending OTAs with the rehabilitation group — which also includes ACL recovery club members Elgton Jenkins, Robert Tonyan and Kylin Hill — and helping coach young linemen toward the end of practices.

“We just thought that this is a guy that’s played a lot of ball and it’s best to hold him from this portion of it,” LaFleur said. “Yeah, (he’s close). He’s been close. He was out there in a game. So, it’s just part of our process right now.”

Bakhtiari hasn’t spoken to reporters after either of the open-to-the-media locker-room periods so far in OTAs, but fellow lineman Royce Newman said Tuesday that Bakhtiari doesn’t seem downtrodden or frustrated.

“He’s looking good, he’s moving well. He’s still getting acclimated, too, just like everybody else,” Newman said. “His spirits are high — same old David.”