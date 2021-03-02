Time to play tag? Brian Gutekunst mulls using franchise tag on running back Aaron Jones

GREEN BAY — Just because the Green Bay Packers haven’t used the franchise tag in more than a decade — the only NFL team to go so long without using it — doesn’t mean general manager Brian Gutekunst won’t apply it to star running back Aaron Jones before the tagging window closes next Tuesday.
Without a long-term deal in place with the Pro Bowl back, the Packers could use the franchise tag — which comes with a one-year, guaranteed salary of roughly $8 million — on Jones, who has put together back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons but is poised to hit the free agent market when the league’s negotiation period opens on March 15.
Jones turned down an extension offer during the season from the Packers because it lacked sufficient guaranteed money in its structure. Jones later changed agents, hiring Drew Rosenhaus to represent him.
“We certainly could,” Gutekunst replied when asked during a Zoom call with reporters Tuesday if he would use the franchise or transition tag on Jones. “I think it’s something we’re working through. Again, it’s not a philosophical thing to avoid it. I do think there’s usually better ways to go about it, but certainly, as we get down the road here over the next week or so, if that becomes what is in the best interest of the Packers, I think we’ll do that. But at this point, we haven’t.”
Using the franchise tag would virtually assure Jones’ return in 2021 — as long as he signed the tag and reported to camp — since any team signing him to an offer would have to give the Packers two first-round picks if Green Bay didn’t match the offer. The Packers could also use the less-restrictive transition tag, which would give them the right to match any offer Jones received but would bring no compensation if the Packers didn’t match it.
“Every situation is different. It is a tool that is out there for us to use if it makes sense for the football team,” Gutekunst said. “Whether it’s the franchise tag, the transition tag or some of the other avenues for us to retain players, it’s always something that we’ll look at. And if that’s the best situation for us, then we’ll go ahead and use it if we need to.”
Meanwhile, despite the league being close to new TV contracts with its broadcast partners, Gutekunst said he does not expect the salary cap to go anywhere but down from 2020’s cap of $198.2 million. In fact, even with the league’s windfall expected to be double of their last TV deal, Gutekunst expects the cap to be a challenge for the next two years because of the league’s COVID-19 losses.
“I’m fully planning on the lower cap this year. To be honest with you, the TV deals, I don’t think are going to affect this year at all,” Gutekunst said. “I would expect that the next two years, probably, we’re going to be dealing with this cap situation. I don’t think much will change in the near future.”
Low Watt-age
Gutekunst wasn’t willing to go into details into the level of interest the Packers had in ex-University of Wisconsin star J.J. Watt, who signed a two-year, $31 million deal ($23 million guaranteed) on Monday with the Arizona Cardinals.
“Obviously I’m not going to speak too much on players on other teams. He’s had a tremendous career, is a very, very good player,” Gutekunst said. “Whenever those guys become available, we’re certainly interested to see if that is a fit with us.”
Even though the Packers didn’t get Watt, Gutekunst said he believes the Packers could create enough cap room to sign a big-name free agent.
“I do think if the right particular player is out there and we think it’s the best thing for the Green Bay Packers, then we’ll be able to do it,” Gutekunst said. “We won’t be able to do a lot, and there’ll certainly be some restrictions, but if the right guy’s there, I think we’d be able to do what we need to do.”
Sticking with Smith?
Outside linebacker Preston Smith, coming off a disappointing 2020 season and with a $16 million salary-cap number in 2021, seemed like a prime candidate to be released in a cost-cutting move this offseason, given the NFL’s expected salary-cap drop. But Gutekunst sounded like he’s more interested in restructuring Smith’s deal than in releasing him.
“Preston’s played a lot of really good football for us and certainly we’d like to have him back next year,” Gutekunst said of Smith, who is halfway through a four-year, $52 million deal he signed in March 2019. “He’s under contract, so we certainly expect him to be back.”
New Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry also coached Smith in Washington, which may be another reason why the team appears inclined to keep him, despite precipitous drops in both his sack numbers (from 12 to four) and pressure numbers (from 55 to 26).
“We ask a lot of Preston. He plays a lot of roles for us,” Gutekunst said. “He’s a really good player for us and he’s got a lot of good years left, that’s for sure.”
Extra points
Gutekunst declined to say whether the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers are working on a restructured contract or an extension to help with the team’s cap space. He also wouldn’t say if the Packers have had extension talks with star wide receiver Davante Adams, though he did say a new deal with Adams is “certainly an option” to lower Adams’ $16.8 million cap number. … While he wouldn’t rule out first-team All-Pro center Corey Linsley returning, Gutekunst all but admitted Linsley will command a huge contract and almost certainly price himself out of Green Bay. “Finding a way to bring him back would be ideal, but at the same time obviously, at the level of compensation that he’s at, he’s earned that,” Gutekunst said. ... Gutekunst said the team had had “some contact” with wide receiver Devin Funchess about playing for the team in 2021 after he opted out of the 2020 season over COVID-19 concerns. … Special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton said inconsistent punter JK Scott and long-snapper Hunter Bradley are on notice. “I call our room where we are the ‘Truth Room.’ We’re going to tell the truth,” Drayton said. “They’re getting better and they will be better, (but) they understand that their backs are against the wall.”
