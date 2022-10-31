Time for Packers to change defensive coordinators? ‘Absolutely not,’ Matt LaFleur says

GREEN BAY — While certainly not thrilled by the way his much-hyped Green Bay Packers defense has failed to live up to expectations — both his own and the team’s — during a 3-5 start and a four-game losing streak, coach Matt LaFleur is not upset enough to be even mulling a change at defensive coordinator.

So, second-year coordinator Joe Barry isn’t going anywhere, despite his group’s disappointing play.

“Oh, no,” LaFleur replied Monday, when asked during his usual day-after-the-game Q&A session with reporters if he was considering such a change on defense following the team’s 27-17 loss at Buffalo on Sunday night. “Absolutely not.”

Statistically, the Packers defense isn’t atrocious. Entering Monday night’s Cleveland-Cincinnati game, the Packers ranked eighth in total defense (316.0 yards per game), 16th in scoring defense (21.6 points per game) and second in pass defense (174.8 yards per game).

But their run defense has been a season-long problem — they were 29th in the 32-team league in rushing yards allowed per game (141.3) and 25th in yards allowed per attempt (4.89). After getting two takeaways against the NFL’s top-ranked offense in the Bills, the Packers moved into a tie for 26th with seven takeaways on the year. Only four teams have forced fewer turnovers than the Packers.

The problem is the Packers expected their defense to carry them during the first half of the season as the Aaron Rodgers-led offense tried to figure out its identity following the offseason trade of superstar wide receiver Davante Adams and the inexperience at the position with three rookies (Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson and Samori Touré) in their rotation.

Instead, the defense, with seven first-round picks and a host of veteran players who spoke ultra-confidently throughout training camp about how good the unit would be, hasn’t been able to make up for the offense’s struggles, something that the offense seemingly has done for subpar defenses for nearly all of Rodgers’ 15 seasons as the starting quarterback.

“As a whole, as a team, we have to play better complementary football and then we might not be having this conversation,” LaFleur replied when asked directly what is amiss with the defense is it’s not Barry’s play-calling or the scheme itself. “It's, if one side is doing it, the other side isn't.

“You’ve got to play complementary football and understand that there's going to be some moments where one side of the ball may be struggling. That's where the other side of the ball has to kind of pick it up.”

Asked if any defensive players have expressed frustration to him about Barry’s coaching or scheme, LaFleur replied in part: “It's impossible to please everybody. Everybody has their own opinions, their own ideas. It's like anything else in life. You have to get the staff on the same page, first and foremost, in making sure that everybody is confident in the plan and then you teach it to the players."

Later, LaFleur added: “I think we'd be foolish not to listen to our players at certain times. Ultimately, we have to make the best decision for our football team in terms of, how do you go about winning the game? You know, there were some great moments and then there were some not-so-great moments.

"I think from a consistency standpoint, (the defense had) way too many explosive gains, some poor tackling. I think we need to be more physical. I think you look at the teams that are toughest to deal with in this league, especially from a defensive standpoint and physicality, it jumps out to you. There were moments where we're not always getting that."

LaFleur’s primary reason for selecting Barry as his defensive coordinator following the mutual parting of the ways with Mike Pettine after the 2020 season was LaFleur wanted to run a version of the Vic Fangio defensive scheme.

Barry, who had coached with LaFleur with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017, came with an underwhelming resumé, having presided over defenses that never ranked higher than 28th in total defense in Detroit (2007 and 2008) and Washington (2015 and 2016).

When the issue of poor complementary football and the offense not making things easy for his guys halfway through what has now become a four-game losing streak, Barry replied: “I think I know what you're asking and saying, but we can't control that. We’ve got to control what we can control and whether we play 40 plays or we play 80 plays, our job is to go out and slam the door when we have to slam the door.

“I don't think there's anything really to read into or a trend that's happening. We’ve just got to make sure that — we talk about all the time defensively, ‘Make 'em earn every blade of grass they get’ — and we have to do that for 60 minutes.”

Rodgers acknowledged the offense hasn’t done enough to help the defense for much of the season, though Sunday night’s run-first offensive game plan allowed the Packers to hold a nearly 8-minute advantage in time of possession.

"We've got to help our defense out a little better early in the game," Rodgers said. "When we went on a run back in '16, we started those games faster so we could play more one-dimensionally on defense. We just haven't done that. We haven't put up any points early in games to get our defense to have a chance to pin their ears back and get after the passer."