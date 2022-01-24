Tim Dahlberg: Epic NFL playoffs show new wave of quarterback talent

Those in the Twitterverse suggested Rodgers was silenced by a conspiracy of special teams players. They said he had no shot of winning, and pointed out that this was his first playoff loss in the Moderna era.

They also wondered — just like all of us — if the game plan for the 49ers was as detailed as the 500-plus pages of “research” Rodgers read before making his mind up to roll the dice with a virus that doesn’t care how good he is at finding open receivers.

Almost lost in all the drama is the fact is that even though Rodgers is poised to win a second straight MVP trophy he has played in only one Super Bowl in 14 years as a starter in Green Bay — and that was 11 long years ago.

Brady is different, of course, because Brady is different than any quarterback who came before him. The seven Super Bowl rings will be a record that stands the test of time, and he gave an entire franchise new life when he left New England for the Buccaneers two seasons ago.