Tim Dahlberg: Brett Favre would be wise to pay up and shut up

Unfortunately, Favre never let on just what those answers were, other than he did some radio commercials on behalf of poor people.

So it was left to White to fill in the blanks.

"I am not going to hide how much you were paid, why you were paid, or conduct back room meetings to make this go away," he tweeted back at Favre. "To suggest I have only communicated this to you via the media is wrong. I'm doing my job-that's it. You can continue to use your megaphone as a celebrity to drown out the facts, but it will not change the facts."

The facts are that the money was part of $77 million in federal funds designated for needy families that the former executive director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services gave to two nonprofits. Favre repaid $500,000 and then paid the remainder earlier this month - but only after White said the Hall of Famer and others who received money would face civil charges if they didn't give it back.

The controversy probably isn't going to put much of a dent in the popularity of the former Green Bay quarterback in Mississippi, where he was born and still lives. He's the biggest sports name in the state and a little brouhaha over misspent welfare money isn't going to change that.