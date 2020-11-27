Tim Cowlishaw: Mike McCarthy's worst decision-making day buries Cowboys in last place

This was the third failed fake punt this season from John Fassel, the special teams "guru" McCarthy praised after the Rams made him readily available last offseason. He's tried a punter pass, a direct snap run and now a reverse pass. Apparently he has an entire brief case filled with these things. Maybe one of them works.

Before we forget, the Cowboys gambled in more conventional style on a fourth-and-1 at their own 34 in the first half. Instead of Andy Dalton sneaking for the first down (that would come later), offensive coordinator Kellen Moore called for a pass to CeeDee Lamb — a spectacular player, yes, but the least sure-handed wide receiver and leader in drops among that group — and he couldn't make the grab against tight coverage.

I'm not here to get on Moore. We all thought — and I'm sure the Jones family thought — McCarthy would be calling plays and bringing his offensive ingenuity to the club in 2020. After giving up the play-calling in Green Bay one season, he stated he never planned to do that again. Then he did it almost immediately after taking Jerry's money.

So if Moore makes mistakes as offensive coordinator, he's doing it with power McCarthy willingly ceded to him. That's on the head coach.