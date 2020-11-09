Tied atop the NFC and getting healthy, Packers know they’re ‘sitting in a pretty good spot’

GREEN BAY — Tied for the best record in the NFC at 6-2 and leading the NFC North with the Chicago Bears reeling and the Minnesota Vikings trying to overcome their troublesome start, the Green Bay Packers enter the second half of the season in position to secure the conference’s No. 1 seed and the lone playoff bye on the NFC side of the bracket.
“We’re sitting in a pretty good spot right now,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged Monday afternoon as his team returned from a couple of days off following its 34-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers last Thursday night.
But while the Packers’ location in the standings is certainly advantageous, the more significant development for a team that has endured a host of injuries to critical players — particularly on offense — this season is this: They are getting healthy.
Star running back Aaron Jones, who missed two games with a calf injury, returned against the 49ers and was able to handle 20 touches in his first game back.
Left tackle David Bakhtiari, out since suffering a chest injury at Tampa Bay on Oct. 18, took part in Monday’s light practice and could finally be cleared for this Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lambeau Field.
Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams is tearing up the league after missing a pair of games with a hamstring injury.
No. 2 wide receiver Allen Lazard, who hasn’t played since undergoing surgery to repair a core muscle tear suffered Sept. 27 at New Orleans, has been practicing and is “really close” (LaFleur’s words) to being activated from injured reserve. Veteran inside linebacker Christian Kirksey, out since that Saints game with a pectoral injury, has also been practicing and is eligible to return as well.
Cornerback Kevin King, sidelined by a quadriceps injury first suffered Oct. 5 against Atlanta and aggravated in practice as he worked to return, practiced Monday and might be able to play against the Jaguars as well.
And No. 2 running back Jamaal Williams and starting inside linebacker Kamal Martin, who were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list as high-risk close contacts of rookie running back AJ Dillon after Dillon’s positive test last week, were activated on Monday.
It’s not all puppy dogs and ice cream on the injury report, of course, as No. 1 cornerback Jaire Alexander suffered a concussion against the 49ers and remains in the post-concussion protocol, keeping him out of Monday’s practice. Dillon, inside linebacker Krys Barnes and first-round pick Jordan Love remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list. And a couple of frequent spot starters/key backups — safety Will Redmond (shoulder) and right tackle Rick Wagner (knee) — weren’t practicing Monday, either.
But all in all, for a team that had a less-than-ideal early bye after four games, the extra few days off and the cautious approach taken by the team’s medical staff appears to have set the table for a healthy team— particularly compared to other NFC contenders — to make a second-half run.
“That’s the expectation, but we all know that that can turn in a hurry. We’re hopeful to get those guys back,” LaFleur said. “Certainly we know we’re at our best when all those guys are healthy.”
Entering Monday night’s game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets, the Packers defense ranked 11th in the NFL in total defense (345.4 yards per game), 17th in scoring defense (25.5 points per game), 12th against the run (111.0 yards per game), 13th against the pass (234.4 yards per game), tied for 19th in sacks (17) and 30th in takeaways (six).
The offense, meanwhile, ranked seventh in total offense (395.9 yards per game), third in scoring offense (31.6 points per game), 10th in rushing (126.6 yards per game), eighth in passing (269.3 yards per game), first in time of possession (33 minutes, 19 seconds per game), tied for fourth in yards per play (6.2) and leading the NFL with the fewest giveaways (three).
“I hope we’re always trying to improve and I think there is more room out there for us,” LaFleur replied Monday when asked to evaluate where the offense is at the halfway point. “There’s no such thing as the perfect game and I think there’s just more out there for us to continue to grow, develop. So yeah, we’re really excited about those (injured) guys potentially getting back into the fold.”
LaFleur said he wanted the players and coaches to take a few days off after the win over the 49ers, so he didn’t require too much of the staff or the team in the wake of Thursday night’s victory.Players returned to practice Monday and have Tuesday off as usual before their regular Wednesday-Thursday-Friday practice schedule.
“Obviously we are going to have eight games in a row, so I thought it was important for our players and our staff to get away for a couple of days, kind of recharge that battery, especially coming off a Thursday night game where there’s not a lot of sleep going on,” LaFleur said. “We need everybody fresh and energized.
“I can’t stress enough the importance of having positive energy for everybody involved in this thing as we hit the second half of this season.”
Among those who appear the most energized is quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who hit the midpoint of the season having completed 67.5% of his passes for 2,253 yards with 24 touchdowns and just two interceptions for an NFL-best 117.5 passer rating.
“There’s nothing better than winning. It’s a special feeling,” Rodgers said. “It feels good to be 6-2 at the halfway point and first in the division.”
Extra points
LaFleur refused to confirm that Bakhtiari suffered broken ribs against the Buccaneers and that’s what’s kept him out of the lineup for the past three games. “I’m not going to get into the specifics of what he had,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, he’s been trying to do everything in his power to get back as quickly as possible. Especially if they’re in danger of further injury, we’d never want a guy going out there and having to go through something like that. … We’re just hopeful to get him back sooner than later.” … LaFleur said he didn’t necessarily think the Packers’ rookies have been more irresponsible about avoiding COVID-19 since four of the five players placed on the reserve list were rookies in Dillon, Barnes, Martin and Love. “I think it’s a good reminder for our football team — for everybody, whether you’re a rookie or you’re an established veteran,” LaFleur said. “You look at our area, we’ve got a record number of cases, especially per capita. I think everybody — our players, people in our community — need to their part. It definitely is a benefit when people mask up and keep their distance from another because certainly we’d love for this to clear up. Until those numbers come down, I don’t foresee anybody coming back in the stadium. So we’d love for that to happen.”
