Tied atop the NFC and getting healthy, Packers know they’re ‘sitting in a pretty good spot’

Extra points

LaFleur refused to confirm that Bakhtiari suffered broken ribs against the Buccaneers and that’s what’s kept him out of the lineup for the past three games. “I’m not going to get into the specifics of what he had,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, he’s been trying to do everything in his power to get back as quickly as possible. Especially if they’re in danger of further injury, we’d never want a guy going out there and having to go through something like that. … We’re just hopeful to get him back sooner than later.” … LaFleur said he didn’t necessarily think the Packers’ rookies have been more irresponsible about avoiding COVID-19 since four of the five players placed on the reserve list were rookies in Dillon, Barnes, Martin and Love. “I think it’s a good reminder for our football team — for everybody, whether you’re a rookie or you’re an established veteran,” LaFleur said. “You look at our area, we’ve got a record number of cases, especially per capita. I think everybody — our players, people in our community — need to their part. It definitely is a benefit when people mask up and keep their distance from another because certainly we’d love for this to clear up. Until those numbers come down, I don’t foresee anybody coming back in the stadium. So we’d love for that to happen.”