Thumbs up? Not quite: Aaron Rodgers practices but injury lingers

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers practiced on Wednesday, which seemed a significant step forward for the Green Bay Packers quarterback as he tries to get his injured right thumb back to full functionality.

Then Rodgers spoke at his locker during his usual Q&A session with reporters and made it clear he chose to take part in the light practice not because his thumb felt better but because he felt the team needed him on Clarke Hinkle Field as preparations for Sunday’s road matchup with the Detroit Lions loomed.

“I wish I could tell you it was feeling better,” said Rodgers, who enters Sunday’s game 12th in the NFL in passing yards (1,800), fifth in touchdown passes (13) and ninth in quarterback rating (94.5). “But it was more just the necessity of the jog-through and feeling like my presence down there was more important today than an hour of rehab.”

The thumb has factored into some of Rodgers’ inaccuracy this season, but he has downplayed just how troublesome is the injury — the result of getting hit on the hand as he reared back to throw a last-second Hail Mary in the Packers’ Oct. 9 loss to the New York Giants in London.

Asked about his level of play this season, Rodgers replied: “I’m always critical of myself and I always feel like I can do things better. But we need to be able to block things up and have time to throw in order to do some of the things down the field that we had in the plan last week (against Buffalo).”

Health watch

While Rodgers was a limited participant in practice, neither left tackle David Bakhtiari nor left guard Elgton Jenkins took part. Bakhtiari missed the team’s Oct. 23 loss to Washington, while Jenkins didn’t play last Sunday night at Buffalo because of a foot injury that cropped up in practice late in the week.

Inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (right knee) and wide receiver Christian Watson (concussion) also did not practice, and cornerback/special-teams player Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) also didn’t practice.

Wide receiver Allen Lazard, who missed the Bills game with a shoulder injury suffered against the Commanders, returned to practice on a limited basis. Outside linebacker Preston Smith (neck/shoulder) also was limited.

Hill activated

The Packers activated running back Kylin Hill from the physically unable to perform list, where he’d been throughout training camp and for the season’s first eight games after suffering a torn ACL in an Oct. 28, 2021 game at Arizona.

Inside linebacker Krys Barnes, sidelined by an ankle injury since going down in the Sept. 11 opener at Minnesota, was designated for return from injured reserve and took part in his first practice since the injury on Wednesday as well.

The Packers didn’t have to make a roster move to make room for Hill because the team released No. 3 running back Patrick Taylor.

“It’s been a long road to recovery for him, so (we’re) happy he got a chance to get back,” Rodgers said of Hill. “He’s a talented guy. He’s made some good runs in practice. Looks like his leg’s feeling good. Excited for the kid to get back on the field.”