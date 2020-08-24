Throwback quarterback? Aaron Rodgers credits sharp practices to unearthed 2010 film of himself

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers wouldn’t divulge exactly what he saw, or how significantly he altered his approach in the wake of his discovery.
But the Green Bay Packers’ two-time NFL MVP quarterback has looked remarkably sharp in practice, and he credits in part some archival footage of himself in 2010 — the year he led the Packers to the Super Bowl XLV title and before his two MVP awards in 2011 and 2014 — for him setting the Ray Nitschke Field grass on fire.
“It’s interesting. We were watching some old film of some of the cut-ups. As we do the installs, we’ll put some film alongside it,” Rodgers explained, adding that he feels he’s been “pretty good” the last few practices. “I just noticed something from a clip from 2010, actually. It kind of hit me. And I know it was 10 years ago, but the next day I went out to practice and started working on what I saw on the film, and the last couple days kind of happened.
“It’s just a good reminder for all of us the tape of yourself can often be the most important to watch. Because you can always pick things up. I won’t get into exactly what I saw, but it definitely has helped me the last couple days.”
Although Rodgers declined to get into specifics, coach Matt LaFleur certainly has noticed Rodgers’ efficiency and accuracy, although he also thinks Rodgers’ receivers have elevated their own play as well.
“I thought he was extremely sharp, and I also think the guy around him were a lot better, too,” LaFleur said. “A lot of times that takes a big role in the way quarterback’s perform.”
Competition continues
LaFleur said that right tackle Rick Wagner missing the last several practices due to injury has not forced his hand in deciding who’ll start at right tackle and right guard. Wagner, who left last Thursday’s practice inside of Lambeau with an apparent arm injury, has been competing with tackle/guard Billy Turner and guard Lane Taylor. With Wagner out, Turner has worked at right tackle and Taylor, who is having an extremely strong camp, has worked at right guard with the 1s.
“It definitely doesn't make the decision for us,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, it makes it more difficult on us in terms of when exactly he'll be back and when he'll be full speed to go. It makes it more challenging, but we're still competing.”
Crosby in a groove
Veteran kicker Mason Crosby, who started camp on the COVID-19 reserve list, confirmed that he did in fact have the virus, delaying his on-field debut. Crosby said he initially had a negative test, then tested positive the next day. He had discussed the idea of opting out this season with his wife, Molly, who overcame cancer a year ago, and her doctors, but all involved felt Molly was not in an elevated risk group having gotten a clean bill of health recently.
The delayed start certainly hasn’t hurt Crosby’s accuracy. Coming off the best statistical season of his career, Crosby is 29-for-31 on field-goal attempts in camp so far.
“I tried to focus on my mental processes and the things I could control during that 10-day quarantine, and I feel like I came out of it really strong. I feel like I’m hitting the ball really well. The pop in my leg feels as good as it has in years,” Crosby said. “I feel like I’m swinging really smooth right now. I’m looking forward to what this year brings and trying to build off last year. I feel strong. I feel like I’m kicking the ball really well.”
Extra points
Cornerback Jaire Alexander and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith returned to practice after short injury-related stays on the sideline, injuries the team never disclosed. The practice was a light jog-through after back-to-back lengthy practices and in advance of another in-pads longer practice slated for Tuesday inside Lambeau Field. “I thought our guys had two pretty intense days (on) Saturday and Sunday,” LaFleur said when asked why Monday’s practice was lighter. … Rodgers said he’s been told the maximum ambient crowd noise level for games this season will be 85 decibels — which is loud enough that Rodgers said it might require the use of the silent snap count. “I think we’re going to find a happy medium there where we can still hear the cadence but have enough ambient noise where it doesn’t have echoes everywhere,” Rodgers said. “As far as we know there’s an 85 decibel threshold, and until we hear differently, that’s kind of what we’re going for.”
