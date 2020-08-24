Throwback quarterback? Aaron Rodgers credits sharp practices to unearthed 2010 film of himself

“I tried to focus on my mental processes and the things I could control during that 10-day quarantine, and I feel like I came out of it really strong. I feel like I’m hitting the ball really well. The pop in my leg feels as good as it has in years,” Crosby said. “I feel like I’m swinging really smooth right now. I’m looking forward to what this year brings and trying to build off last year. I feel strong. I feel like I’m kicking the ball really well.”

Extra points

Cornerback Jaire Alexander and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith returned to practice after short injury-related stays on the sideline, injuries the team never disclosed. The practice was a light jog-through after back-to-back lengthy practices and in advance of another in-pads longer practice slated for Tuesday inside Lambeau Field. “I thought our guys had two pretty intense days (on) Saturday and Sunday,” LaFleur said when asked why Monday’s practice was lighter. … Rodgers said he’s been told the maximum ambient crowd noise level for games this season will be 85 decibels — which is loud enough that Rodgers said it might require the use of the silent snap count. “I think we’re going to find a happy medium there where we can still hear the cadence but have enough ambient noise where it doesn’t have echoes everywhere,” Rodgers said. “As far as we know there’s an 85 decibel threshold, and until we hear differently, that’s kind of what we’re going for.”