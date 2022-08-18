Three things to watch when the Packers host the Saints in preseason Game 2

Three things to watch Friday when the Green Bay Packers face the New Orleans Saints in a preseason game at Lambeau Field:

1. Love is all you need?

For as much as Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur absolved backup quarterback Jordan Love of his stat line in last week’s preseason-opening loss at San Francisco — LaFleur laid the blame for the first two of Love’s three interceptions on his intended receivers not catching balls that they should have — that doesn’t mean the 2020 first-round pick has conclusively proven himself ready to step in should something catastrophic happen to Aaron Rodgers.

Even as Love closed out the second of two joint practices with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday with a breathtaking 50-yard deep ball to Samori Toure during an end-of-practice 2-minute drill, offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich and general manager Brian Gutekunst both acknowledged the obvious Thursday: Love still has plenty more to prove.

“I think at the beginning of the game last week, he missed some easy throws. I’d like to see him, right from the start, come out hot and make the simple throws, and then we’ll move from there,” Stenavich said. “I thought he did a great job last week commanding the offense. We didn’t have any pre-snap penalties or any misalignments, so I thought it was pretty smooth from that aspect. Now, it’s go out there and let it rip.”

That’s something Gutekunst says Love has been doing more and more in this camp.

“I think he’s taken some really significant steps, not only in the offense and his confidence in it,” Gutekunst said. “As things slow (down), seeing things before they happen, I think is important. So I think he’s just got to continue to do that and start to recognize the different situations in-game.

“I think he’s recognizing things faster and letting the ball rip. For me in preseason, I want to see him move the ball, I want to see him score, take care of the ball. He did some of those things last week, which I think were very impressive, but he’s got to continue taking the next step.”

2. Livin' on the edge

Set at the starting spots with veteran Preston Smith and fourth-year star-in-waiting Rashan Gary, the Packers started camp in search of worthy backups at outside linebacker, and that competition remains too close to call.

The team moved on from Randy Ramsey, who’d been in position to be a key contributor at edge rusher a year ago before a major ankle injury wiped out his 2021 season, last week in part because of the recent emergence of rookie fifth-round pick Kingsley Enagbare and street free agent Kobe Jones.

They, along with Jonathan Garvin and LaDarius Hamilton, are in a tight battle for the 3-4-5 spots at the position, are all in the mix and have had noteworthy moments — though Enagbare was especially impressive against the Saints in practice. What they do in the final two preseason games and the remaining practices will decide the pecking order.

“I think the thing that you love about training camp, hopefully, is competition,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said. “We’ve got two great ones in Preston and Rashan, but after that, it’s competitive. You could say that with every room on the defense, … on our team. But training camp and preseason are about competition. And every single day has been competitive. We’ve still got another week and a half left, and it’s going to go right down to the wire. It’s been great competition.”

3. Tick ... tick ... tick

Now in their fourth week of training camp and with two days of joint practices with the Saints behind them, the on-the-roster-bubble players know time is of the essence. Opportunities to solidify one’s roster spot — or change the scouting and coaching staffs’ opinions about you and make a late charge for a place on the 53-man roster or 16-man practice squad — are dwindling.

Down-the-depth-chart battles continue at wide receiver, outside linebacker, safety, tight end and on the offensive line, and this game is one of the crucial puzzle pieces — but not more important than the practices that just concluded. For Gutekunst, doing joint practices with another team every year has become a must-have for evaluating the roster.

“As an organization, I think Matt and I would love to do something similar and travel (to another team’s training camp), but because of how important our fans are to us here, we really haven’t left,” Gutekunst said.

“I thought it was two really good days of work. I just think the controlled environment against another opponent is really, really good for our players, so I think we got a lot out of it, and it'll be good to see these guys let it loose (in the game). We'd love to have more of these if we had the time because I think from an evaluator's perspective having another group of 90 players out there is (helpful).