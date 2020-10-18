Three things to watch when Green Bay Packers face Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday

“I think one, is their scheme, and two, is their personnel,” said Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari, who’ll be tasked with protecting Aaron Rodgers from pass rusher Shaq Barrett. “They have a good scheme, they know how to disrupt the run game — suffocate it, so to speak. And then I think they have good personnel. They’ve got good guys in good places that know how to stall the run, disguise certain blitzes and pressures. They’re confident in their scheme because they know their scheme in and out and it shows because they’re all on the same page a lot of time. This is going to be a good test I think for both ends on Sunday and I’m excited about the opportunity.”

2. The heat is on

With the projected game-time temperature in Tampa at 88 degrees — and the temperature in Green Bay at that time expected to be 45 degrees — Packers coach Matt LaFleur tried to prep his guys for the 43-degree swing by cranking up the heat in the Don Hutson Center for portions of practice earlier in the week and emphasizing hydration. With no hot-weather preseason games this summer because of COVID-19, this will be the Packers’ first game where heat will be a factor.