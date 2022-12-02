This time, it’s not David Bakhtiari’s knee that’s the issue — it’s his appendix

GREEN BAY — At least David Bakhtiari got free Jell-O out of the deal. Not as good as ice cream or Popsicles after a tonsillectomy, but better than nothing — and, probably, better than another setback with his thrice-surgically repaired left knee.

The Green Bay Packers five-time All-Pro left tackle, after playing every snap of the team’s last three games, will miss Sunday’s road matchup with the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field after undergoing an appendectomy on Friday.

Bakhtiari said on Twitter that he arrived at Lambeau Field for a regular workday and thought he might have pulled an abdominal muscle during a workout, so he went to the team’s medical staff about it.

“Next thing I know, I’m having surgery,” Bakhtiari wrote. “Did not expect this. Everything went well.”

Bakhtiari has had myriad setbacks during his comeback from tearing the ACL in his left knee during a Dec. 31, 2020 practice. He barely played last season, spent most of training camp on the physically unable to perform list, didn’t debut this season until Sept. 25 at Tampa Bay, was limited to 25 snaps in the team’s Oct. 9 loss to the New York Giants in London, and sat out an Oct. 23 loss at Washington because of the knee.

But over the past three weeks, Bakhtiari had played every one of the Packers’ 174 offensive snaps, including playing their entire “Thursday Night Football” game against Tennessee on short rest on Nov. 17.

With former backup left tackle Yosh Nijman having settled in at right tackle, it seems highly unlikely that the coaches would shift him to left tackle. The other options would be rookie fourth-round pick Zach Tom, who started in Bakhtiari’s place against the Commanders, or left guard Elgton Jenkins, who played left tackle last season.

Bakhtiari missed Friday’s practice and reporters aren’t allowed to attend 11-on-11 periods, so it’s unclear how the group lined up. But Tom, presumably, will get the call with Bakhtiari having officially been ruled out. The Packers have their bye week following Sunday's game against the Bears, so Bakhtiari would have another week to recuperate before the team's next game, Dec. 19 against the Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football."

Bakhtiari’s appendicitis comes two days after offensive line coach Luke Butkus was talking about how much the veteran tackle has been through and how much it has meant to have the preferred five starters — Bakhtiari, Jenkins, center Josh Myers, right guard Jon Runyan and Nijman, left to right — together for the past three games.

“I’m happy for him. He’s been through a lot,” Butkus said Wednesday. “We talk about this all the time — nobody knows another guy’s body. For how he feels after games or how he feels during the week, to get him out there on Sundays and be able to play at the level that he’s playing, it’s pretty cool. I’m excited for him and to see where he’s going still.”

Meanwhile, as expected and as he had promised, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was removed from the injury report after practicing again on Friday and will play despite a broken right thumb and an injury to his ribs that he sustained last week at Philadelphia.

Rodgers wasn’t able to finish the Packers’ 40-33 loss to the Eagles but didn’t suffer any injuries to internal organs and said he will be able to play through any pain the rib injury causes him.

He did say he would wear a flak jacket or rib pads to protect the injury, though.

“I probably will to protect it a little bit more,” Rodgers said at midweek. “I haven’t worn rib pads since college. I’m not sure I want to start now, but I’ll probably definitely have something covering it up.”

If Rodgers has a setback, backup Jordan Love, who played well in his 10 snaps against the Eagles, would come off the bench.

“I thought he looked really good (in practice),” LaFleur said. “If we have any reservations, if he can’t protect himself, he won’t be out there.”

Meanwhile, rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle), who hasn’t played since Nov. 6 at Detroit, and inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee), who hasn’t played since Oct. 30 at Buffalo, are both listed as questionable for Sunday.

Doubs missed three games with his high ankle sprain but returned to practice this week, while Campbell practiced for the first time last Friday before being inactive at Philadelphia.

Safety Darnell Savage (foot), who didn’t practice all week after being injured on his only snap against the Eagles, is listed as doubtful.