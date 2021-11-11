They shall return? Packers hopeful injured defensive stars Za’Darius Smith, Jaire Alexander will play again this season

Extra points

LaFleur said quarterback Aaron Rodgers has “been in every meeting” and “been engaged” via Zoom videoconferencing all week, and while he won’t have any practice reps before Sunday, LaFleur and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett insisted that’s not a concern. “We’re fortunate to have a guy that has got a ton of reps under his belt, has played a ton of ball,” LaFleur said. “So we’re pretty confident that provided he checks out well (health-wise), he can go out there and play at a high level.” … Safety Adrian Amos downplayed the disappointment of the team missing out on wide receiver Odell Beckham on Thursday after Beckham picked the Los Angeles Rams over the Packers. “If he came, our goals would have been the same as that he’s not coming,” Amos said. “It’s all the same."