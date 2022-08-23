The primary ingredient in Christian Watson’s catch-up recipe? Lots of questions for Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY — Christian Watson just couldn’t do it. He looked too good, he felt too good.

The Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver knew he wasn’t playing in last week’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field. Just off the physically unable to perform list, Watson hadn’t even taken a full-speed 11-on-11 snap in practice yet.

The only reason coach Matt LaFleur had him dress in full uniform and pads was so Watson could go through pregame warm-ups — another step in his comeback from the offseason knee surgery that had sidelined him for the first half of training camp.

That’s not unusual. After deciding not to risk quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the rest of his veteran starters in Thursday night’s preseason finale at Kansas City, LaFleur is still having the entire team go through pregame warm-ups at Arrowhead Stadium — Rodgers included.

But once those warm-ups end, you won’t be seeing No. 12 on the visitors’ bench still in his pads and full uniform. Most players change out of their uniform and into normal sideline apparel once they’re done with their workout.

Just not Watson.

“I left mine on,” Watson said, proudly. “I felt really good. I came in (to the locker room) and I talked to Coach LaFleur. I was like, ‘Should I take it off?’ He was like, ‘Nah, you look good. Just leave it on.’ (I said), ‘Yeah, I feel good too.’

“Obviously, it was my first time putting it on and getting to go out there. Even if he didn’t tell me to leave it on. I probably would’ve left it on anyways. It felt really good. It’s better than street clothes.”

Well, except for the cleats.

“The shoes were a little tough. I just got some new ones. I was breaking them in. So, my feet were hurting a little bit,” Watson said, still beaming. “Aside from that, I felt good.”

LaFleur wouldn’t commit to Watson playing against the Chiefs. He was a full-fledged participant in practice all week, though, and even if he’s lining up with backup quarterback Jordan Love instead of Rodgers, it’d be beneficial.

“We’ll see where he’s at,” LaFleur said Tuesday. “But if he’s able to go, he will go.”

Even if he doesn’t, Watson has been doing everything in his power to get up to speed. And the most important thing the 6-foot-5, 208-pound Watson has been doing is following Rodgers around every chance he gets — coming off the field after an offensive series, heading back from practice, in the locker room, anywhere he can track the four-time NFL MVP down.

“He asks a lot of questions. He cares about it,” Rodgers said. “He comes over and tries to be on the same page if anything happened — whether it was good, bad or indifferent. So I enjoy his approach.

“He’s got a different skill set. He’s a big body who can run. (We’ve) just got to get him a little more consistent tracking the ball down the field, but the thing that I’ve seen with him is just mentally, the improvement from day to day.”

Rodgers said during Sunday’s practice he made an adjustment to the play in the huddle — one of his patented not-on-the-paper-version-of-the-offense changes — to test him.

“It’s something he’s never done before, and he went out and did it perfect,” Rodgers recounted. “It’s those little things like that that start to gain that trust and that confidence — and gets you excited about (him).”

The next day, however, Rodgers gave him another adjustment at the line of scrimmage with a hand signal, and Watson missed it.

Rodgers also has clearly been testing Watson in other ways. There have been a number of 11-on-11 snaps where Watson probably wasn’t the primary read in the progression, but Rodgers threw to him anyway. Whether it’s Watson’s route-running or pass-catching, Rodgers wants to make up for lost time by seeing what the kid’s got.

“I feel like I can lean on him and rely on him for a lot,” Watson said of his relationship with Rodgers. “Obviously being a rook, I have a lot to learn. Even (with) knowing the offense and knowing the installs, there’s a lot more outside of that.

“I’ve been able to lean on him and ask him questions and he’s been open, talking and getting the nuances down. I’m excited to continue to go back in there. Obviously getting the live reps with him helps.”

Watson admitted that despite his dedication to taking mental reps while reduced to spectator earlier in camp, he’s definitely in catch-up mode. While fellow rookie Romeo Doubs has been one of the stars of camp, he has had his own struggles with drops and mental errors — the mistakes that come with being in your first NFL season.

“With Christian, it’s just staying on him. He was out for so long, that’s tough mentally,” Rodgers said. “Regardless of whether he’s behind or not from a preparation standpoint, it’s just hard to not be able to practice out there. So it’s (about) being intentional with those guys about conversations, (on a) friendship level, and getting those guys to feel comfortable here.

“Because as much as we’re going to hold them accountable, this still is a tight-knit group and we want everybody to feel great about their role here, to feel great about their spot on the team — and those two as much as anybody.”

What’s realistic to expect from Watson this season, starting with the Sept. 11 opener at Minnesota, is hard to say.

The Packers need a down-the-field threat to take the top off opposing defenses the way Marquez Valdes-Scantling did the past four years. With a 4.36-second 40-yard dash time coming out of North Dakota State, Watson fits the bill.

For his part, Watson wants to do as much as the coaches will give him. He did struggle early in the week with his conditioning despite his cardio work while rehabbing his knee — “If I’m feeling 100% with the knee, it’s not going to help if I’m only able to do three plays and I’m gassed,” he admitted — but believes there’s plenty of time for getting into football shape.

While running extra sprints after practice will help with that, running after Rodgers after mistakes or after practices will be even more helpful.

“There’s going to be a lot of trial and error obviously with the young guys because we haven’t been here — ‘12’ has a lot of experience; we don’t,” Watson said. “I know we’re rookies, but he’s not going to treat us like rookies. When he’s disappointed in what you’re doing, you really learn from those things, when you can see it immediately after a play.

“I feel like I’m here for a reason. I feel like I have the capabilities to go out there and play really well in the NFL. I think getting those live reps in practice will be more than enough to be on the same page with ‘12.’ I think when the time comes for me to play, I’ll be ready.”