GREEN BAY — Joe Whitt doesn’t say things for effect.

The Green Bay Packers veteran assistant coach may get a little carried away when he’s excited about a player’s potential — and maybe that was the case this week — but he’s as straight a shooter as there is on the staff.

So when Whitt, who serves as the team’s defensive passing game coordinator after nearly a decade as the team’s cornerbacks coach, said this week that rookie Jaire Alexander and second-year man Kevin King have the potential to be as good of a cornerback tandem as the great Charles Woodson and Al Harris were in the late 2000s for the Packers, every ear in the room perked up.

“I think Kevin, if he’s fully healthy, I think he can be a really, really good player,” Whitt said. “I think he has the skill set, he’s smart, he can bend, he’s long, he’s a willing tackler. Him and Jaire together, I think, can be a special combination, an Al/Wood type of combination. That’s what those two kids have in their bodies. Now, can they stay healthy like Al and Wood did over that period? We’ll see.”

So far, King has not. He arrived as a second-round pick last year with a shoulder injury that dated back to early in his college career at Washington, was in-and-out of the lineup because of the shoulder and eventually required season-ending surgery, landing him on injured reserve. This year, he missed two games earlier this season with a groin injury and has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury. He’s listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field.

Alexander, the team’s first-round pick this season, has made a very good first impression, showing the ability to shadow opponents’ No. 1 receivers when need be. But he missed two games earlier this season with a groin injury, and as a result, he and King have only been on the field together for four of the Packers’ 11 games.

To put them in Harris’ and Woodson’s class — with their 11 combined Pro Bowl selections, nine combined All-Pro selections and Woodson’s likely first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame status — might be a bit of hyperbole. But cornerback-turned-safety Tramon Williams, who played with Harris and Woodson and remains good friends with both of them, said it’s not as far-fetched as one might think.

“I know exactly what (Whitt) is saying,” Williams said. “First of all, he’s saying those two guys definitely are the future here.

“Now, they have two different styles of play. I like Jaire. His style may be more like Wood. Because he’s really, really physical. And Al was long, Kevin is long. So I can see exactly what Joe’s talking about by body type and play style. But obviously they’ve got a ways to go.”

A good start would be for them to play together against the Cardinals, of course. But they certainly don’t lack for confidence. Told of the comparison, King upped the ante.

“That’s definitely what we want to do. We definitely can do it, we definitely will do it,” King said. “Anything that anybody else can say — ‘I think they can be this good’ — we think we can be better. Ever since I’ve been watching the Packers, they’ve had some real good corners with Tramon and Sam (Shields) and Al and Wood. That’s what I remember from watching the Packers growing up.

“Joe was their coach. We know the standard and Joe knows what it looks like, We’re going to for sure create new standards. That’s always the goal: Create new standards.“

Perry talks future

Veteran outside linebacker Nick Perry, who was placed on season-ending IR last Saturday with a knee injury suffered in the team’s Nov. 11 win over Miami, said Friday that he expects to be back with the team next season, despite a hefty contract and the possibility that the team will seek salary-cap relief by cutting him two years into a five-year, $60 million dealhe signed in March 2017.

Perry gruesomely hyperextended his right knee during the second quarter of that game but said Friday he was able to avoid surgery. Nevertheless, his season is over.

“Look, I’m disappointed. I’m just disappointed,” said Perry, who had a team-high 11 sacks in 2016 and seven sacks in 12 games last season in 12 games, when he ended the year on IR with ankle and shoulder injuries. “I don’t want to dwell into that what-if stuff. It’s just where I’m at right now.”

Asked if he thinks his Packers career might be over, Perry replied, “Look, I treat every year as a year to compete and be a team player. To the powers that be that have control over the situations, that’s out of my deal. If ‘Gutey’ (general manager Brian Gutekunst) and everybody else wants me to be back, I’ll be back.

“I’m not concerned. My conscience is clear. I’m moving forward in the right direction. Yeah, we’re going to be keep rolling.”

If the Packers do move on, they’d actually gain salary-cap space. Perry is due a $4.8 million roster bonus if he’s on the team on the third day of the league year in 2019, so if the Packers cut him before that March date they would wipe $10 million off their cap.

“Nothing’s changed about my play. But there’s a lot of different moving pieces now,” Perry said. “The defense is new. Everybody’s trying to find their way and what role and where they’re at in the defense. All of that is growing pains for sure, but I think moving forward I’ll be fine. However way you want to look at it, I’ll still be Nick Perry.”

Extra points







As expected, the Packers listed left tackle David Bakhtiari (knees) as questionable for the game, but because he was able to practice on a limited basis on Thursday – and would have been able to do so again on Friday, had the team practiced – there’s optimism that he will play. Wide receiver Randall Cobb, who has missed six of the past eight games with a hamstring injury, was also officially listed as questionable despite pronouncing himself good to go earlier this week. …

The team ruled out safety Kentrell Brice (ankle/concussion), defensive lineman Mike Daniels (foot), returner Trevor Davis (hamstring), safety Raven Greene (ankle) and running back Tra Carson (ribs).