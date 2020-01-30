The Onion takes a jab at Aaron Rodgers, saying the QB will 'dedicate his off-season to growing as a brand ambassador'

The satirical web site The Onion teased Aaron Rodgers in a pre-Super Bowl post on Wednesday, saying that the Packers' quarterback pledged to "dedicate his off-season to growing as a brand ambassador."

Rodgers, whose Packers lost in the NFC Championship Game to the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 19, is a spokesman for State Farm. The insurance company's ad campaigns currently feature Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, who will quarterback the Kansas City Chiefs against the 49ers in Sunday's Super Bowl.

The story 'quoted' Rodgers: "I’m working with an acting coach just to stay sharp, and I’ve already reached out to (Patrick) Mahomes to run some lines. I owe it to all the fans out there to hit my cues and deliver catchphrases at a high level.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The story ended with this: "Rodgers concluded his interview by promising to bring the State Farm crew to at least one more Super Bowl commercial."

It carried the dateline of Malibu, Calif., referencing a recent story that Rodgers and girlfriend Danica Patrick bought a mansion in that city for more than $25 million.

Rodgers is a limited partner in the ownership group of the Milwaukee Bucks. In addition to his work for State Farm, Rodgers has done national commercials for Bose, Ford, Pizza Hut and Adidas.