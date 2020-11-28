The haves and have-nots: Storied Packers-Bears rivalry turned on one position — quarterback

“I believe that, firmly. You have got to have — you have got to have — a quarterback. Because if you don’t have one, you have to keep going after it. That’s what you have to do. You have to concentrate all your efforts in that area. And don’t be afraid. You’re not going to pick ‘em right. No one’s ever picked ‘em all right.

“Sometimes, you’re just very fortunate.”

Or, in the Bears’ case, unfortunate.

Favre to Rodgers

In December 2007, late in his final season in Green Bay, someone pointed out to Favre that the Bears had started 21 different quarterbacks during his 16 seasons under center for the Packers. When the future Pro Football Hall of Famer was challenged to name as many as he could, he failed — hilariously.

But amid Favre’s comedy show was a nugget of truth everyone inside the Lambeau Field media auditorium understood: His greatness was the obvious difference between the two franchises. With Favre at quarterback, the Packers went 23-9 against the Bears, including an utterly dominant 17-3 decade run from 1994 through 2003.