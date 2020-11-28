The haves and have-nots: Storied Packers-Bears rivalry turned on one position — quarterback

GREEN BAY — Four games remained in the Green Bay Packers’ 1991 season when Ron Wolf accepted a job many were convinced was impossible: reviving the once-proud, downtrodden franchise.
One of those games was a Dec. 8 matchup with the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Ultimately, Wolf would succeed, of course, building the Packers into Super Bowl champions again and restoring one of professional football’s greatest organizations to its prior glory. And while the reclamation project he had led in turn led him to enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015, it also began a nearly three-decade run of almost uninterrupted playoff contention for the team that continues to this day.
But as Wolf met with the publicly owned team’s executive committee for the first time as general manager, his goals were more short-term. In that meeting, Wolf proposed a series of changes — structural, cultural, cosmetic — that he believed would be starting points for the turnaround. Among those on the committee at the time was Tony Canadeo, a star halfback in the 1940s and a 1974 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee himself.
“I came in, and I wanted to change this, change that,” the 81-year-old Wolf recounted in a telephone interview late last week from his home in Florida. “And he said …” — at this point, Wolf paused, preparing his best imitation of the gruff Canadeo’s tone of voice — “‘I really don’t care what you do. Just beat dem Bahrs.’
“I never realized what I was getting into until we got into that first Packers-Bears game. It’s a wonderful rivalry, and it’s very, very important to beat those guys.”
The Packers lost that first meeting 27-17. In the 29 years and 57 meetings between the archrivals since that game, the Bears have won just 15 times. The Packers? They’ve won 42 — including the 2010 NFC Championship Game, with a berth in Super Bowl XLV on the line.
Sunday night’s 199th regular-season meeting between the two teams — their first matchup of the year, with the rematch set for the Jan. 3 season finale in Chicago — pits a 7-3 Packers team that leads the NFC North and is trending toward its 21st playoff berth in 28 years against a 5-5 Bears team that has lost four straight games.
In the all-time series, the Packers hold a 98-94-6 advantage. After that December 1991 victory in Chicago, the Bears held a 79-57-6 edge.
And the primary reason for that shift? The Packers got the quarterback position right — twice, with Wolf trading for Brett Favre in February 1992, and Ted Thompson drafting Aaron Rodgers in April 2005.
And the Bears didn’t.
“There’s no question. A lot of people have different opinions as to what it takes, but let’s face it: If you don’t have a quarterback, you’re in for long Sundays. And Mondays. And Thursdays. You’ve got to have a quarterback,” Wolf said.
“I believe that, firmly. You have got to have — you have got to have — a quarterback. Because if you don’t have one, you have to keep going after it. That’s what you have to do. You have to concentrate all your efforts in that area. And don’t be afraid. You’re not going to pick ‘em right. No one’s ever picked ‘em all right.
“Sometimes, you’re just very fortunate.”
Or, in the Bears’ case, unfortunate.
Favre to Rodgers
In December 2007, late in his final season in Green Bay, someone pointed out to Favre that the Bears had started 21 different quarterbacks during his 16 seasons under center for the Packers. When the future Pro Football Hall of Famer was challenged to name as many as he could, he failed — hilariously.
But amid Favre’s comedy show was a nugget of truth everyone inside the Lambeau Field media auditorium understood: His greatness was the obvious difference between the two franchises. With Favre at quarterback, the Packers went 23-9 against the Bears, including an utterly dominant 17-3 decade run from 1994 through 2003.
"The teammates, you always see them say the right things for the most part. ‘Yeah, he's our guy.’ Well, two weeks later, (it's), ‘This is our guy,’” Favre said that afternoon. “Knowing who the quarterback is, knowing what to expect from them and getting those results, is — I don't want to say it's overlooked, at least here — but you get used to it. And that's a good thing."
Rodgers was in his third season backing up Favre at the time, and since he assumed the starting job in 2008, the Packers are 20-5 against the Bears.
That record also includes a 2013 loss to the Bears at Lambeau Field in which Rodgers suffered a broken left collarbone (a defeat Rodgers would avenge on the final day of the regular season with a last-minute, 48-yard fourth-down touchdown pass to Randall Cobb to send the Packers to the playoffs) and a 2017 victory in Chicago with backup Brett Hundley at quarterback with Rodgers sidelined with a broken right collarbone.
Unlike Favre, Rodgers has only dueled with six Bears quarterbacks: Kyle Orton (three times), who also faced off with Favre; Jay Cutler (13 times); Josh McCown (twice); Brian Hoyer (twice); Mike Glennon (once); and Mitchell Trubisky (five times). He’ll face Trubisky again on Sunday night, in part because veteran Nick Foles, who would have become the Bears’ 27th different starter of the Favre-Rodgers era, is sidelined with a hip injury.
Asked at midweek about the Packers’ quarterbacking advantage over the Bears during the past three decades — and if it underscores the importance of finding and keeping an elite quarterback — Rodgers smirked and replied, “That seems like a semi-loaded question.” He then paid homage to the quarterbacks who came before him, from Bart Starr and Favre to Lynn Dickey and Don Majkowski before delivering an insightful and sobering assessment.
“It’s a tough position to draft, to scout. And then you never know exactly what you’re going to get from a leadership standpoint,” Rodgers said. “I’ve always said from the time I was drafted, things I felt separated me from other players (are) the things you can’t really measure.
"It’s the competitive drive, it’s dealing with adversity, it’s presence, moxie, toughness. You don’t have analytics for those things. You can think you’ve got the perfect guy many times, and you just never quite know how that person is going to deal adversity, how they’re going to deal with injuries, how are they going to deal with their teammates, how are they going to deal with the off-the-field adversity, in-the-locker-room adversity, in-the-meeting room adversity, confidence-wise. There’s a lot that goes into playing this position.
“It’s tough to find that guy. And when you get him, you’ve got to hold onto him.”
What does future hold?
To be sure, those final six words — “You’ve got to hold onto him” — were a not-so-subtle reminder that the Packers traded up to select Rodgers’ heir apparent, Jordan Love, in April’s draft.
Rodgers enters Sunday’s game with 10-game numbers (2,889 yards, 68.2% completion percentage, 29 touchdowns, four interceptions, 115.8 passer rating) that compared favorably to the ones he put up during his NFL MVP seasons of 2011 and 2014. Three days shy of his 37th birthday, Rodgers appears to have found his footing in Year 2 of coach Matt LaFleur’s offense after down statistical seasons in 2018 (Mike McCarthy’s final season) and 2019 (as he transitioned to LaFleur’s scheme).
“Your life is very hard when that position is not somebody that you feel can (rely on),” LaFleur said. “With Aaron, you just feel that you’re capable of anything. He’s just got such a unique ability. You’re talking about a Hall of Famer. There’s not many ever like him. I always joke with our guys that the only thing that limits us is our imagination.
“Certainly, when you don’t have a guy in that chair or as the trigger man, it definitely makes life much more difficult. You really spend a lot more time thinking about how you’re going to try to get certain things done. We’re fortunate to have what we have.”
The Bears, meanwhile, are on the cusp of starting over at the position again. The team traded up to select Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft — opting for the one-year starter at North Carolina over, among others, Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes, who went to the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 10 and has since won the 2019 NFL MVP and Super Bowl LIV before signing a 10-year, $450 million extension in July.
Chicago, meanwhile, chose not to pick up the fifth-year option on Trubisky’s contract and signed Foles, the MVP of the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl LII victory, to compete with him. Foles, who took over for Trubisky in Week 3, was unable to practice all week because of a hip injury he suffered late in the Bears’ Nov. 16 loss to Minnesota, thrusting Trubisky back into the starting role — at least for now.
Packers safety Adrian Amos, a former Bears starter, twisted himself into a conversational pretzel when asked at midweek what it’s like to play on a team with Rodgers instead of uncertainty at quarterback, starting off with “Just being here it’s great to have …” before eventually stopping himself.
“Let me start over,” Amos said. “I’m fumbling with my words.”
Star wide receiver Davante Adams had no such problems.
“It makes a world of a difference,” Adams replied. “Obviously I pride myself on being a guy who creates a lot of separation to make it as easy as I can for the quarterback. But, I mean, none of that, none of that’s possible without somebody (like Rodgers). And it's not just the arm power or any of that. It’s, you know, how well do they run the offense? How comfortable are they with the offense? How well do they get along with the play caller — or in our case, obviously the head coach.
“Obviously, it’s the most critical position on the football field, the most scrutinized. We definitely just continue to count our blessings that we have Aaron Rodgers leading this thing because it could be much different with any other guy in there. We appreciate our guy, and we definitely value him.”
Whether that continues remains to be seen.To a degree, the Bears’ struggles at the position justify Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst’s decision to draft Love because, as the old NFL adage goes, the worst time to be looking for a quarterback is when you actually need one.
But after back-to-back Hall of Famers, the odds of Love measuring up to that standard are long. And if the Packers decide to put an end to the Rodgers era early and turn the operation over to Love, they will have to cross their fingers and hope that he’s not their version of Trubisky.
“As far as the way Aaron’s playing, obviously we’ve seen him play at such an elite level for so long, in some ways you don’t get surprised by it anymore,” Gutekunst replied earlier this month when asked to assess Rodgers’ play this season. “But he’s special. He’s a special player. One the likes of I’ve never seen.
“He’s certainly playing at a very high level. And I think that gives us a chance.”
