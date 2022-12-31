The art of blocking: How Allen Lazard’s specialty continues to pay off for Packers

GREEN BAY — The counting was a novelty — and, as it turned out, an expensive one. The blocking most certainly was not. It was so run-of-the-mill that when the film clip was played in the Green Bay Packers wide receivers’ room a few days later, it was met with shrugs, not oohs and aahs.

Remember that time against the Chicago Bears in 2019 when Davante Adams counted three defenders who covered him on a play up the left sideline? Allen Lazard remembers. In fact, Lazard’s mind flashed back to his former fellow wide receiver’s 1-2-3 routine in the split second after Lazard had flattened not one, not two, but three Miami Dolphins would-be tacklers to create space for Aaron Jones’ 18-yard run during the fourth quarter of the Packers’ 26-20 win last Sunday.

Talked with Allen Lazard for a @WiStateJournal story comparing how he counted the three Dolphins he blocked last Sunday to Davante Adams once counting the three Bears who covered him on a 2019 pass — and what the play says about the unsung #Packers veteran receiver. Story soon. pic.twitter.com/cXl5ZIbFXI — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) December 29, 2022

And it couldn’t have been more on brand. For while Adams’ pass-catching prowess was what led to triple coverage that day, Lazard’s blocking brilliance is his less glitzy, more gritty brand.

“It was definitely an impromptu reaction. I didn’t set out to do that,” Lazard recounted as the Packers prepared for what is essentially a win-or-go-home matchup with the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. “I was glad I was able to make the play and the reaction was more just natural from seeing guys like Davante or Steph Curry or other guys do it. Three guys on the ground — not bad.”

A few days after that, Lazard learned that the NFL was fining him $10,600, having determined his counting was taunting. Lazard said he would appeal, calling the fine “contradictory” since the league had promoted the play on its official Twitter account (in a Tweet that was later deleted).

“It doesn’t make sense to highlight a play and to use it on your social-media platforms to give it more attention but also to have a negative connotation,” Lazard said. “They love it because it gives the NFL more attention and the fans enjoy it, but they somehow don’t condone it. It’s very contradictory.”

Although the league might have changed its mind on Lazard’s reaction, his teammates loved it, even if they weren’t particularly surprised that he’d taken down three would-be tacklers (safety Eric Rowe, linebacker Elandon Roberts and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins) in one fell swoop.

“Our guys, to be honest with you, it wasn’t as crazy of a reaction as you’d think. Because they’ve seen it over and over and over again,” wide receivers coach Jason Vrable said of the meeting-room reaction to Lazard’s block. “Every week, it shows up. I said, ‘Hey, I love this. Guys, this is the standard. Look at the big play we created to get the momentum going to finish it out.’”

Added offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich, a former offensive lineman and line coach who appreciates a good block: “That’s one thing that’s really good for our rookie/young wideouts to see, is a guy like Allen who will do whatever it takes to win. Not always doing the glamorous jobs but just doing whatever it takes to help other people succeed. That’s what’s special about him.”

Set to become a free agent in March, Lazard’s 2022 season hasn’t been the breakout statistical year he seemingly was in line for following the offseason trade that sent Adams, a two-time first-team All-Pro, to the Las Vegas Raiders. He enters Sunday’s game leading the team in targets (88) and receiving yards (688) while ranking second in receptions (51).

Those are all career-high numbers but not No. 1 receiver numbers.

Instead, as rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs have emerged at the position despite frequent up-and-down moments, Lazard has remained true to himself: Always doing the dirty work, making plenty of critical catches but even more crucial blocks — the kind of not-on-the-stat-sheet plays that led head coach Matt LaFleur to affectionately nickname him “Goon” a few years ago.

“(As a team), I think we’ve really been on top of understanding that this is a team game, that every job matters. … (It’s about) understanding that in the big scheme of things we’ll go a lot further together by all doing our little part than being individuals,” LaFleur said. “That’s a huge play and a huge block that Allen had on that play. That’s what we do. It’s about more than just catching passes. It’s about being a complete receiver in this offense.”

And if there’s any question as to the authenticity of that statement, there’s this: LaFleur and the coaches honored Lazard as one of the Packers’ offensive players of the week following their Dec. 19 win over the Los Angeles Rams — despite him catching only one pass for 7 yards in that game.

“This is nothing new. With all due respect to Allen, we’re not surprised by that (kind of play). We’re excited about it, but we’re not surprised. He’s been doing that for a long time,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers explained. “That’s what keeps him on the field and makes us love him so much. Because he gives up his body like that, consistently.

“You want your best players to be your best people, and Allen definitely is one of our best people — and he proves it week after week by doing things like that.”

Lazard has honed his blocking craft since joining the Packers at the tail end of the 2018 season from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad, improving his technique and blocking angles and getting a better feel for the tendencies of the guys he’s blocking for.

“Really it comes down to effort and just understanding the play,” Lazard explained. “I’ve been in this offense for four years now and I really understand Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, how they run the ball and the timing of their routes and when they might bounce the ball outside or when they might cut back.

“It’s really understanding the intricacies of the offense. ‘On this play, it’s more likely to bounce outside, so I want to get an inside eye on the block.’ It’s taking it to the next level, anticipating what the defense will do.”

That said, blocking has always come naturally to the 6-foot-5, 227-pound Lazard, dating back to his college career at Iowa State. In fact, last week, practice-squad linebacker DQ Thomas approached Lazard with a question:

Have you always been this good of a blocker?

“I was like, ‘Yeah, I actually was really good blocking.’ I really was,” Lazard said he replied. “But we played in a spread offense and I was just displaced most of the time. So it’s not like I was blocking D-ends or linebackers. It was really corners and every once in a while, a safety. But my techniques have improved a little bit because I’ve had to grow in that department given the offense and the scheme and my responsibilities.

“It’s not to downplay my receiving ability, but more so recognizing that my blocking is that good and my role in the play of getting my job done has helped explosives or touchdowns or stuff like that. I do want it to be highlighted as part of my game.”

In the Packers’ offense, it is. In fact, certain aspects of every game plan are dependent on it.

“He opens up your playbook,” Stenavich said. “Obviously, he can do a great job in the passing game with a bunch of different routes and depths in the routes and all that stuff. But he also allows you to attack certain defenses where normally you would need a tight end (or offensive lineman) to do the blocking.

“You can use him in a lot of instances to give yourself advantage. He’s definitely a really good piece for our offense to give us the best schematic advantage.”