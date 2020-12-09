Thanks to Davante Adams, Aaron Rodgers says, ‘I’m better because of him — as a person and as a quarterback’

That’s in part because Packers coach Matt LaFleur, the offensive play-caller, and his coaching staff have given the duo the opportunity to help shape the game plan because of their connection.

“They’ve had a long history with one another, and there’s so much trust from everybody with those two guys,” LaFleur said. “They’ll talk about some things, and they’ve got a lot of input on what we decide to do as an offense just from some of the concepts that we run.

“We always want those guys’ input. That’s what you do with great players. They’re able to go out there and execute at a high, high level. It’s not just like every now and then. It feels like it’s every game. Especially when you know the ball is going to get thrown Davante’s way and he’s able to still go out there and produce.”

Adams insisted he doesn’t think about what his numbers would be without the time he missed with the hamstring injury — “I don't like to live in that world a lot,” Adams said, “(but) obviously if I would have been in there, we know that the numbers would be better” — but it’s clear he has elevated his play.