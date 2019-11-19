Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REST OF TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY. * TIMING...DENSE FOG WILL CONTINUE TO GRADUALLY DEVELOP ACROSS SOUTHWESTERN AND SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN THROUGH THE OVERNIGHT HOURS. * VISIBILITY...WIDESPREAD VISIBILITY OF LESS THAN ONE HALF MILE, WITH AREAS OF ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS. * IMPACTS...DRIVING COULD BE DIFFICULT AND HAZARDOUS AT TIMES DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. MOTORISTS ARE URGED TO ALLOW EXTRA SPACE BETWEEN VEHICLES AND TO PREPARE FOR A SLOWER COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN... USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&