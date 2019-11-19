With his season cut short due to injury, J.J. Watt is using some of his free time to try a new way to communicate with his fans: text messages.
The Houston Texans defensive end took to Twitter on Tuesday night to share a phone number with fans, saying in a video he posted along with the number that he wanted a more direct way to connect.
With a 262 area code, the number Watt shared, (262) 404-3664, may look a bit familiar to Wisconsin Badgers fans. That area code covers much of southeastern Wisconsin, including the Pewaukee native's home turf.
Watt says a friend shared the idea as an alternative to social media and some of the negativity online, admitting "obviously you're not going to get to everyone, but you can try and respond."
Watt also touted the benefits of texting, "you can send out a text to everybody, you can send out a text to just a few people, you can respond just to one person."
"If you want to try and text me," the former Badgers star said, "it's just a way for me to try to connect more directly to you."
Text me.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 20, 2019
262.404.3664 pic.twitter.com/AglhUZ1XQC
A couple hours after his initial post, Watt tweeted that he had already begun responding to fans and that his inbox had over 25,000 messages.
Responded to a couple hundred texts already, but the inbox is currently sitting at 25,000+ 😂😂😂— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 20, 2019
I’m gonna continue to try it out to see how it goes and see if you guys like it as a more direct way to interact.
One thing I can say is I truly appreciate all the kind words. 🙏🏼
Watt shared a text exchange with a fan that said the fan's professor had promised their entire class a 100 percent on their final exam if Watt responded.
Watt responded with a selfie and a message, "Ethan, idk if you're pulling my leg or if the professor is pulling your leg. But you make sure you get that 100% on your final!"
This kid better get 100% on that final. 😂 pic.twitter.com/4b2c88iztx— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 20, 2019
When the number was texted by the Wisconsin State Journal after 10 p.m. Tuesday night an automatic reply asked the sender to follow a link to share contact information. A confirmation text then said any future responses would then "be straight from me."