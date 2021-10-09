Tennis, anyone? For Eric Stokes, games of catch with Jaire Alexander help improve ball skills

GREEN BAY — With Aaron Rodgers’ unhappiness with the Green Bay Packers organization commandeering the NFL draft day news cycle, the particulars of Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes’ first-round bona fides seemed to get lost in the jet wash of the biggest story in football.
There was a lot to instantly like about Stokes, from his ideal size and length for a cornerback (6-foot-1, 194 pounds, 32¾-inch arms) to his otherworldly speed (he ran a 4.29-second 40-yard dash at the Bulldogs’ pro day). On top of that, he’d been a two-year starter at Georgia, still had plenty of room to grow (he’d just turned 22 years old) and had played against elite competition in the SEC.
But there was one noticeable hole in Stokes’ game: his ball skills.
Even Stokes himself was self-aware and honest in acknowledging that shortcoming, both entering the draft and late last week, as the Packers prepped for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. He hadn’t played on defense in high school, Stokes explained, and he knew was still a work-in-progress player in that department when the Packers drafted him.
“Coming out of high school, I was a running back. I transferred to DB when I got to UGA,” Stokes said. “Working on my hands was one of the first things that I had to work on — trying to learn how to play DB, trying to learn how to do press, how to play off, how to read this, how to read that. It wasn’t 'til last year I finally started to (say), ‘All right, now I need the ball.’ So over these past two years, I’ve been working to gain that confidence with my hands and continue to gain that trust.”
As a result, Stokes finished his college career with just four interceptions, and many scouts questioned whether a player who couldn’t catch a cold could be transformed at the NFL level.
Now, four games into his professional career and set to make his third consecutive start when the Packers visit the Bengals on Sunday, the early returns are in. And it appears those ball skill can indeed be taught.
How? With tennis balls, of all things, thrown by Stokes’ standard-setting cornerback running mate and defensive team captain — All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander, whose sudden absence because of a shoulder injury makes Stokes’ rapid development even more vital.
“I just think the more he plays, the better he’s going to get,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Stokes. “Just like anything in this league, the more experience you get, the better you’re going to get.”
There definitely have been growing pains, including three pass-interference penalties and a bad missed tackle against Pittsburgh, but the tennis-ball throwing paid off against the Steelers and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, with Stokes’ first NFL interception clinching the win with 71 seconds left in the game.
“I just try to keep my confidence high. I’m not trying to get down on myself, I’m not trying to overthink anything,” Stokes replied when asked what the interception means for his development. “Because the moment I start thinking is the moment I start messing up. So don’t think, just go out there and just have fun.”
That’s exactly what the Packers’ version of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have been doing: Having fun, with Alexander spending breaks in meetings Corbin Burnes-ing a fluorescent Penn in the general direction of his rookie protégé — an idea inspired by, but not required by defensive backs coach/passing-game coordinator Jerry Gray.
“That's the good thing about what those guys have kind of started on their own. It's not mandatory, but whenever you can concentrate on something smaller, you should be able to catch something larger,” said Gray, a four-time Pro Bowl cornerback himself as a player who has earned his guys’ trust and respect because of his playing experience and teaching style. “I’ve got a book that I give those guys —I know how Jaire is, he's more ‘zen-ish’ — (but) it's basically talking about the guys over in Brazil, they'll kick a small hacky sack ball and then all of a sudden, they're such great soccer players. The ball is way larger, so it's just little things. Little stuff like that.”
Added defensive coordinator Joe Barry: “(Alexander) is constantly doing things (to improve) ball reaction and ball awareness — (with) tennis balls, usually. And he’s really gotten most of the DBs to buy into that, but especially Eric. And there’s no question that it’s helped. Because that was something that Eric (lacked), they said, from a ball-skill standpoint. And he’s improved leaps and bounds. And I guarantee it’s all that time and all that just playing catch.”
Stokes’ work on his ball skills hasn’t been exclusively with Alexander and his tennis balls. Gray also has had Stokes do extra work on the JUGS machine, starting during the post-draft rookie camp in May — Gray called it a “big-time priority” — and continuing ever since.
“The stuff that they didn't get a chance to do in college, we work on the weakness here,” Gray said. “He's catching 30, 40 balls a day. Then you go out and you catch tennis balls with Jaire, so there's little things like that that I think guys are being conscious of. We want turnovers. We want you in position to cover guys, but you also be able to catch the football.”
You also have to be able to handle unexpected, and that’s what Stokes has done so far this season. He played just eight defensive snaps in the season-opening 38-3 loss to New Orleans, then saw his playing time spike to 44 defensive snaps in a win over Detroit in Week 2 when Barry moved veteran cornerback Kevin King to the slot position and put Stokes outside opposite Alexander in the nickel package.
With King missing the past two games with lingering concussion effects, Stokes has played every one of the 130 defensive snaps the last two games. Now, even with King healthy and ready to play against the Bengals, Stokes will be called upon to fill the void left by the injured Alexander.
“It’s been a crazy month. I’m not going to lie,” Stokes said. “There’s been some ups and some downs. It’s just the NFL life. You never know day-in, day-out who’s going to be up, who’s going to be down. You just have to go ahead and flip that switch. You always have to be prepared.
“I have to treat myself like a starter because I never know when that moment is going to come. And I don’t want to miss my opportunity.”
Alexander to IR
As expected, the Packers placed Alexander on injured reserve Saturday, which means the All-Pro cornerback will miss at least the next three games, starting with Sunday’s game against the Bengals.
LaFleur said during the week that the team and Alexander are hoping to avoid surgery “at all costs,” and for now, they are moving forward with the hope that his shoulder will heal without surgery. Returning after missing only three games is probably wishful thinking, but surgery likely would have been season-ending for Alexander.
Green Bay activated defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster from the reserve/COVID-19 reserve list. In addition, the Packers elevated offensive lineman Ben Braden from the practice squad, a safety measure with center Josh Myers (finger) having been ruled out and left guard/left tackle Elgton Jenkins (ankle) questionable after missing the past two games because of his injury. Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown also was elevated from the practice squad.