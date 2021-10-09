Tennis, anyone? For Eric Stokes, games of catch with Jaire Alexander help improve ball skills

GREEN BAY — With Aaron Rodgers’ unhappiness with the Green Bay Packers organization commandeering the NFL draft day news cycle, the particulars of Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes’ first-round bona fides seemed to get lost in the jet wash of the biggest story in football.

There was a lot to instantly like about Stokes, from his ideal size and length for a cornerback (6-foot-1, 194 pounds, 32¾-inch arms) to his otherworldly speed (he ran a 4.29-second 40-yard dash at the Bulldogs’ pro day). On top of that, he’d been a two-year starter at Georgia, still had plenty of room to grow (he’d just turned 22 years old) and had played against elite competition in the SEC.

But there was one noticeable hole in Stokes’ game: his ball skills.

Even Stokes himself was self-aware and honest in acknowledging that shortcoming, both entering the draft and late last week, as the Packers prepped for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. He hadn’t played on defense in high school, Stokes explained, and he knew was still a work-in-progress player in that department when the Packers drafted him.