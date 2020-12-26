Tennessee time helped shape Matt LaFleur as a coach, taught lessons in adversity before success in Green Bay

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur has enjoyed more success in his first two seasons as the Green Bay Packers head coach than anyone else in the team’s storied history.
More than Vince Lombardi, more than Mike Holmgren, more than Mike McCarthy — all Super Bowl champion coaches.
LaFleur’s Packers are 24-6 over his first 30 regular-season games as coach; they’ve won back-to-back NFC North championships; they reached last year’s NFC Championship Game (making him the first head coach in team history to make the postseason in his first season); they enter Sunday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau field sporting an 11-3 record and in position to earn the conference’s No. 1 playoff seed; and the offense entered this week’s games ranked No. 3 in the NFL in scoring (two points behind the top-ranked Titans) and No. 4 in total offense (at 390 yards per game).
Not bad for a guy who presided over a Titans offense in 2018 that finished that year 24th in total offense and 27th in scoring.
“We like to use the word ‘adversity,’” LaFleur said with a smile at midweek.
As the Packers prepped for their prime-time game against LaFleur’s former employer, the matchup didn’t exactly inspire the same cornucopia of storylines as LaFleur’s past meetings with the San Francisco 49ers, a team led by two of LaFleur’s closest friends in football (head coach Kyle Shanahan and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh) with his brother Mike LaFleur on staff as the offensive passing-game coordinator.
In fact, while LaFleur and Titans coach Mike Vrabel don’t appear to be mortal enemies, they didn’t come off as good buddies during Q&A sessions throughout the week, either. Asked by Tennessee-based reporters about the influence LaFleur had on the Titans offense as it stands now, Vrabel replied: “There’s base concepts and things. I don’t think Matt invented the offense. It’s a culmination of a lot of things.”
Arranged marriage?
Perhaps that less-than-glowing response goes back to how the two wound up working together. The Titans interviewed LaFleur, then the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, for the head-coaching job, smitten with his connection with the offense that was sweeping the NFL. But they opted instead to hire Vrabel, who played linebacker in the NFL for 14 seasons (including eight under Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots) and had spent the 2017 season as the Houston Texans’ defensive coordinator after three years coaching linebackers.
The Titans wound up hiring LaFleur as offensive coordinator, a job he took — despite being passed over for Tennessee’s top job — because of the opportunity to call offensive plays (which he didn’t do under Rams head coach Sean McVay). Vrabel seemed to hint during the week it was basically an arranged football marriage.
“I didn’t know Mike prior to taking that job, but I was sitting in L.A., (I’ve) just interviewed for a head job, and I just felt like I needed to take the next step in terms of my own growth. So I talked to Mike,” LaFleur explained. “I had a lot of respect for him, obviously, just watching him over the years as a player. It’s never easy leaving a place, especially when you’re with one of your best friends, with Sean McVay there. But I just thought it was a necessary part of the process, and I really enjoyed my time in Tennessee.
“Now, I hope we come up with a good game plan, play our best football and go beat their butt.”
Said Vrabel: “Matt and I didn’t know each other. We got together. I felt like he was the guy that we wanted to hire. … I hope that he learned some stuff here that he could use with him, just like he did in other places, to help him go out there and be successful.”
In truth, what LaFleur took most from his time in Tennessee wasn’t Vrabel’s tell-it-like-it-is approach (though LaFleur said he does respect how Vrabel “held everybody accountable”) or ideas he wanted to co-opt into the Packers’ defense when he was hired by Green Bay in January 2019.
Instead, the most important thing to happen during LaFleur’s tenure with the Titans in terms of helping his coaching development was how poorly things went that season.
Quarterback Marcus Mariota, the second overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, didn’t progress as the team had hoped after suffering a right (throwing) elbow injury in the opener; the offensive line and skill positions were ravaged by injuries; and the Titans finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs.
“I know we didn’t win as many as we would have liked, and we didn’t get into the playoffs. And honestly, I know the offensive numbers were not great when I was there,” LaFleur acknowledged. “But that’s never something that concerned me. It was about winning football games, no matter who’s in there, no matter who you’re going against. It’s about playing complementary football. I think that’s helped me in my career here.”
Although LaFleur had success in prior stops developing quarterbacks in Washington (Robert Griffin III, Kirk Cousins) and Atlanta (Matt Ryan, who won the 2016 NFL MVP award and led the Falcons to a Super Bowl berth), he drew more than simply his first NFL offensive play-calling experience out of his time in Nashville: He also learned how to handle failure and re-channel it into success.
So whether it’s knowing how to respond after a loss (the Packers have yet to lose back-to-back games under LaFleur) or after a less-than-stellar offensive performance (like they had last week against Carolina, when the offense got out to a 21-3 lead before the next five possessions ended in punts), those struggles appear to be paying off for him now.
“You find out a lot about yourself, no doubt about it. You’ve got to roll with the punches and you’ve got to make the best out of every situation,” LaFleur said. “No matter who’s out there, who’s playing — whether it’s your backup quarterback, whether you’re on your fourth- and fifth-string offensive tackles, it really doesn’t matter. The expectations and the standards do not change. So you find a way, no matter what it takes.
“It might not always be pretty, but the end goal is about winning. You’ve got to find a way to get the most out of the people that you have. If you pour everything that you have into it, at least you can look yourself in the mirror and know that you’ve done the best job that you can. That’s all we ask of any of our players. Just put everything into it. We can only ask you to be the best version of you, and that’s all I’ll ever do of anybody.”
Familiar line of succession
That LaFleur won over Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and executive vice president Russ Ball and convinced them he was the right man for the Packers job after the Titans’ offense struggled wasn’t unprecedented.
McCarthy, who led the Packers to the NFC Championship Game in his second season and the Super Bowl XLV title in his fifth season, was the 49ers offensive coordinator in 2005 — when San Francisco passed on Aaron Rodgers as the No. 1 overall pick and the offense finished dead last in the 32-team NFL in total offense (224.2 yards per game) and 30th in scoring (14.9 points per game).
And, LaFleur’s time with the Titans did play a role in the Packers’ hiring process: Titans GM Jon Robinson is close friends with Gutekunst and gave LaFleur a glowing recommendation.
“I didn’t know much (about LaFleur), honestly,” Pro Bowl left tackle David Bakhtiari said. “I texted a couple guys I knew from the Titans and wanted to get a feel for him, and no one really had anything bad to say. He’s a players’ coach; he’s a guy who’s willing to listen; and he wants to win. He doesn’t care about the limelight; he doesn’t care about any of the attention. The fact that there’s been little to no talk for him about coach of the year, I think is funny. But I think it also then speaks to the kind of character he has. He does not care about that. He just wants to win, plain and simple. And that is a guy that you want driving the ship.”