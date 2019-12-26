TankForTua? Loss to Packers could set up Lions in 2020 NFL draft

They need to lose their season finale this week against the Green Bay Packers (a virtual lock) and have Washington win at Dallas (not nearly as sure a thing) to move up in the draft order. If Washington loses or ties, the Lions will remain at No. 3. If the Lions win, they could slide all the way to No. 5.

The preference here at Draft Watch headquarters, naturally, is for the Lions to secure the No. 2 pick in the draft. It's in the best interests of the organization at this point, and it'll make us look like geniuses on something no one thought would happen.

But the reality is, we here at Draft Watch goofed. We started our #RaceForChase campaign after rejecting the more popular — and perhaps more profitable — #TankForTua slogan.

Young would be nice. But having the opportunity to draft Tua Tagovailoa — or better yet, trade out of the spot where another team can — is the real money play for Bob Quinn and Co.

Tagovailoa, of course, is the Alabama quarterback who dislocated his hip earlier this season. He was considered the favorite to go No. 1 overall entering the season, and injuries are the only thing that has knocked him down a peg. (Aside from the hip injury that could limit his throwing into the spring, Tagovailoa has had surgery on both ankles.)