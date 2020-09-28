Tackling troubles concern Packers, Matt LaFleur despite overcoming misses in win over Saints

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GREEN BAY – Give Tyler Lancaster this much: He was the only one from the Green Bay Packers who managed to bring Alvin Kamara to the ground on the play.

Granted, the New Orleans Saints running back was already several yards into the end zone at the end of his 52-yard touchdown catch-and-run. So, it was too-little, much-too-late that the Packers defensive tackle had bee-lined for the goal line while a host of his defensive teammates allowed Kamara to weave his way down the field on a checkdown pass to the left flat late in the third quarter of the Packers’ 37-30 victory over the Saints Sunday night.

Still, given how many tackles the Packers missed on the play — and in the game — Lancaster did something no one else was able to do as Kamara put up 197 total yards from scrimmage.

“I think he’s a great player, but ultimately that doesn’t matter,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged Monday afternoon. “You’ve got to find a way to get that guy on the ground.

“Certainly, we’ll address different ways we feel like we can improve in that area. It starts with our drill work, and we have to carry that over to the team periods of practice and then that’s got to transition to game day.”