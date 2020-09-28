Tackling troubles concern Packers, Matt LaFleur despite overcoming misses in win over Saints

GREEN BAY – Give Tyler Lancaster this much: He was the only one from the Green Bay Packers who managed to bring Alvin Kamara to the ground on the play.
Granted, the New Orleans Saints running back was already several yards into the end zone at the end of his 52-yard touchdown catch-and-run. So, it was too-little, much-too-late that the Packers defensive tackle had bee-lined for the goal line while a host of his defensive teammates allowed Kamara to weave his way down the field on a checkdown pass to the left flat late in the third quarter of the Packers’ 37-30 victory over the Saints Sunday night.
Still, given how many tackles the Packers missed on the play — and in the game — Lancaster did something no one else was able to do as Kamara put up 197 total yards from scrimmage.
“I think he’s a great player, but ultimately that doesn’t matter,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged Monday afternoon. “You’ve got to find a way to get that guy on the ground.
“Certainly, we’ll address different ways we feel like we can improve in that area. It starts with our drill work, and we have to carry that over to the team periods of practice and then that’s got to transition to game day.”
To begin his voyage, Kamara had actually caught the ball 4 yards behind the line of scrimmage. Between there and the end zone, he made safety Will Redmond miss a tackle just after catching the ball; eluded backup inside linebacker Ty Summers as he cut toward the sideline for another missed tackle; allowed center/one-man convoy Erik McCoy to take out safety Adrian Amos with a block downfield; absorbed a shoulder hit from cornerback Jaire Alexander; and ran through safety Darnell Savage’s last-ditch diving tackle attempt before crossing the goal line — and encountering Lancaster there.
The touchdown tied the game at 27. And if not for ex-Packers camp quarterback Taysom Hill’s fourth-quarter fumble and Aaron Rodgers taking advantage of the quiet Mercedes-Benz Louisiana Superdome to generate a rare on-the-road free play to set up the clinching touchdown, Kamara’s score might’ve turned the entire game in the Saints’ favor.
That’s why LaFleur and his defensive staff will aim to improve the team’s tackling entering next Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field. Pro Football Focus charged Packers defenders with eight total missed tackles against the Saints; other estimates put the number at 10.
LaFleur’s tally? Thirteen.
“We had 13 at a minimum. There were a couple others where they don’t get credited for missed tackles but we had some guys that took some bad angles that weren’t in position to make a tackle,” LaFleur said. “There were definitely some concerns there, no doubt about it. On Kamara’s long touchdown, we had five missed tackles alone on one play.”
Asked if he was tempted to do some live-tackling drills this week in practice leading up to next Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field, LaFleur replied: “Not tempted at all.”
Instead, LaFleur said he wouldn’t take any extreme measures, but the issue would be emphasized throughout the week of practices, which will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday in advance of the Monday night game.
“We did have a couple new guys out there that definitely showed up missing some tackles. We have to look at what we’re asking our guys to do and make sure that we’re trying to put them in the best position possible,” LaFleur said. “That’s something we work every day, is tackling.
“If you give a guy like Kamara one-on-one (opportunities), he’s going to hurt you sometimes, and that came true this past game. We will continue to work on those fundamentals, and we need to see improvement.”
Summers time?
Summers was on the field for 44 of the Packers’ 61 defensive snaps after veteran inside linebacker Christian Kirksey left after 17 snaps because of a right shoulder injury. Kirksey, who missed 23 of a possible 32 games the past two years because of hamstring and pectoral injuries, did not return to the game. ESPN.com reported Kirksey’s injury isn’t season ending and probably won’t require surgery but will keep him out of next Monday night’s game. The Packers have their bye week after that.
Asked if Summers would start against the Falcons, LaFleur replied: “That’s something that we’ll evaluate as we go through. But there were a lot of good things that Ty did and hopefully he can build upon this performance that he put together.”
Summers, a seventh-round pick from TCU a year ago, had not played a single regular-season or postseason defensive snap before Sunday night. He was a high-school quarterback and was recruited to play the position at Rice University, so he did have some experience commanding a huddle and calling plays, which LaFleur said Summers did well as the defender with the communication headset device in his helmet after Kirksey departed.
“I thought the communication was really good. He did a great job of relaying the calls to the other 10 guys on the field and helping guys get adjusted,” LaFleur said. “He made some really good plays and then, like every player, there’s always a couple plays here and there that you’ve got to get cleaned up and those are things that we’ll address when we see him (Tuesday).”
On high alert
With the positive test rate for COVID-19 skyrocketing in Green Bay and Brown County, LaFleur is preaching vigilance to his players about continuing to avoid risks of contracting the virus. Wisconsin is viewed as one of the country’s most troublesome hotspots; among NFL cities, Green Bay is at the highest risk, per the NFL Players Association.
The Brown County Health Department announced 211 new positive tests on Monday, giving the county a 14-day rolling average positivity rate of 15%. The county even unveiled a new online dashboard to keep residents up to date.
“We always have to be very, very mindful, especially where we’re at in our area right now. If you look at the numbers, we’re one of the highest in the National Football League per capita,” LaFleur said. “Our guys have done an outstanding job of being disciplined, of taking care of themselves.
“Really, it comes down to putting the team first, and we’ve got to continue to do that. Because all it takes is one guy. If one guy gets it, it can take down this whole operation. So our guys have done an outstanding job, and we’ve got to continue to be that way.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!